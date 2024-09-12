Assembly Polls Live Updates: JJP, Aazad Samaj Party Releases List Of 13 Candidates For Haryana

Haryana, J&K Elections 2024 Live Updates: The stage is all set in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for upcoming assembly elections. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) notification prohibiting the publication of exit polls for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. The polls in Jammu and Kashmir are going to begin on September 18 and results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.

In Haryana, both BJP and Congress have announced their candidate for most of the seats and leaders have started filling their nominations. Voting is scheduled to be on October 5 and Jammu & Kashmir will hold its elections in three phases starting September 18. This election marks the first in Jammu & Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370.