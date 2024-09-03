Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Gear Up For Assembly Polls
Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: The Congress and BJP are preparing for the upcoming Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections.
Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: The Congress Central Election Committee convened on Monday to finalize candidates for the Haryana assembly polls, approving 34 names and pending 15. The final list is expected by Wednesday. AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria, confirmed that 22 sitting MLAs have been cleared. The meeting will continue on Tuesday, with speculation surrounding Vinesh Phogat's candidacy to be addressed.
Meanwhile, the BJP met to discuss seat allocation and candidate selection for Haryana. Former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders Devender Singh Babli, Sunil Sangwan, and Sanjay Kablana joined the BJP. Sources indicate Bhupinder Hooda will be fielded as a candidate from Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency, while state president Udaybhan will contest from Hodal constituency.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP released its fourth list of six candidates, including union territory unit president Ravinder Raina. The party has named 51 candidates so far. The NCP announced 16 more candidates for the first phase of polls. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held in three phases, with counting on October 8. This will be the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 and the state's division into two union territories.
In the Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) held to discuss ticket allocation for the forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed about the possibilities of contesting elections as INDIA bloc, said sources.
The meeting took place at the Congress Headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. According to sources, during the CEC meeting Rahul Gandhi asked about the possibilities of contesting elections as INDIA alliance and said that the party should make efforts to ensure that the votes of the alliance are undivided.