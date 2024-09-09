Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Congress Reveals Second List Of 9 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana, J&K Elections 2024 Live Updates: Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana are ramping up their campaigns and finalizing candidates as the stage is set for the upcoming assembly elections. Haryana is scheduled to vote on October 5, with the final date for filing nominations set for September 12.

Amid uncertainty surrounding a potential alliance with Congress for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has positioned itself as a "strong, third alternative" in the state, cautioning that those who dismiss its potential will regret their choice. On Saturday evening, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha held discussions with Congress leaders to advance the alliance talks. After the meeting, Deepak Babaria, the AICC general secretary overseeing Haryana, commented, "Nothing has been finalized yet; a decision is expected by tomorrow or the day after."