Live Updates | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voting For All 90 Constituencies Begins
Haryana Election 2024: Assembly polls is set for October 5 in Haryana, with over 2 crore voters choosing from 1,031 candidates across 90 constituencies. Results will be announced on October 8.
Trending Photos
Assembly Elections 2024 Live: The stage is all set in Haryana for a closely contested assembly election on Saturday, where more than 2 crore voters will cast their votes for 90 members of the state assembly in a single-phase poll. This election is crucial as the BJP seeks a third consecutive term in the state. The Congress party is trying to regain power by focusing on anti-incumbency, along with the issues of farmer and wrestler protests.
The main parties contesting in Haryana are going for the polls today BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). There’s also a pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP).
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting in Haryana is set for October 5, from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are competing across 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths established for the election. Results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be announced alongside those for Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.
Haryana Assembly Elections Live 2024: Manu Bhaker Encourages Youth to Vote
On casting her first vote, Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker said, "Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favourable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals... I voted for the first time..."
Haryana Assembly Elections Live: Manu Bhaker Arrives At A Polling Station
Olympic medalist & Indian shooter Manu Bhaker arrived at a polling station in Jhajjar to cast her vote.
#WATCH | Olympic medalist & Indian shooter Manu Bhaker arrives at a polling station in Jhajjar to cast her vote for the #HaryanaElelction pic.twitter.com/LPEigw00mn
— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024
Haryana Assembly Elections Live 2024: Voting Begins For 90 Assembly Seats
Voting for the Haryana Assembly elections began for all 90 seats.
Haryana Assembly Elections Live 2024: Manohar Lal Khattar Reaches Polling Station To Cast His Vote
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached a polling station in Karnal to cast his vote and said, "People should cast their vote today. The administration has made all the arrangements and elections will be held peacefully. BJP is confident of winning and we will form the government in the state for the 3rd time..."
Haryana Assembly Elections Live: Key Candidates And Constituency
As polls are going to begin today for 90 constituencies, there are many key candidates including Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Ladwa, Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leader Vinesh Phogat and others.
Haryana Assembly Elections Live 2024: Mock Polling Begins
Mock polling has begun at the polling centres in the Tiagaon assembly constituency. Contesting candidates include AAP's Abhash Chandela, JJP's Tika Ram, BJP's Rajesh Nagar, and Congress' Rohit Nagar.
Haryana Assembly Elections Live 2024: 2.03 crore Voters To Vote
More than 2 crore voters are ready to cast their votes today for 90 Assembly constituency seats.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.