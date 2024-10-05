Live Updates | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voting For All 90 Constituencies Begins

Assembly Elections 2024 Live: The stage is all set in Haryana for a closely contested assembly election on Saturday, where more than 2 crore voters will cast their votes for 90 members of the state assembly in a single-phase poll. This election is crucial as the BJP seeks a third consecutive term in the state. The Congress party is trying to regain power by focusing on anti-incumbency, along with the issues of farmer and wrestler protests.

The main parties contesting in Haryana are going for the polls today BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). There’s also a pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP).

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting in Haryana is set for October 5, from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are competing across 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths established for the election. Results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be announced alongside those for Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.