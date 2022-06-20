Bharat Bandh amid Agneepath protests LIVE: Bihar suspends Internet services in 20 districts, security heightened
Bharat Bandh amid Agneepath protests LIVE updates: The protests against the Centre's Agneepath scheme continued on Monday with various state governments tightening the security in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the armed forces aspirants.
Bharat Bandh Agneepath Protests Live Updates: Amid a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Monday (June 20, 2022) over the Agneepath scheme, several state governments have tightened their security. The Bihar government temporarily suspended Internet services in 20 districts. The armed forces aspirants have been agitating in 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam. Massive protests erupted last week after the Union government announced the contentious Agneepath scheme to recruit youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces. The central government has also been defending the scheme, explaining that recruits, or 'Agniveers', retiring after four years will be given financial aid.
"Due to agitation over the Agnipath scheme, 181 Mail Express cancelled and 348 passenger trains cancelled. Partially cancelled are 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains. No diverted trains," said Ministry of Railways on Monday. As many as 483 train services were cancelled on Sunday due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre’s Agneepath scheme. Congress will also hold "peaceful" protests across the country on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agneepath recruitment scheme. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai too will join the protest.
In Delhi`s neighbouring areas Faridabad and Noida, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits the assembly of four or more persons, has been imposed. In Rajasthan`s Jaipur, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed from 6 pm on Sunday till midnight of August 18 in the view of the possibility of disturbance to law and order due to the protests.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army yesterday released terms and conditions and related details for prospective applicants wanting to join the force under the Agneepath military recruitment scheme. The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agneepath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.
Bharat Bandh: Jalandhar Police files FIR against protesters
Punjab | Jalandhar Police files FIR under section 283 IPC & section 8B of National Highway Act against unknown protestors for blocking highway during a protest against the Agnipath recuritment scheme on 18th June
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Bharat Bandh: Railways cancel over 500 trains
As many as 529 trains were cancelled on Monday in the wake of massive pan-India protest against the Centre`s newly introduced defence recruitment scheme Agnipath. Of the 529 trains, 181 were mail/express trains and 348 were passenger trains. Apart from them, the Railways also partially cancelled 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains. The Northern Railways said that 71 Delhi bound commuter trains (including return services) and 18 East bound train services scheduled from different northern railway terminals were cancelled.
Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment rally
Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment rally, registration to open from July onwards#AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/VnrAiOXibU
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Security tightened in Delhi amid call for Bharat Bandh
The Delhi Police on Monday tightened security across the city and its bordering areas and warned of strict action against those trying to disrupt the law and order situation.There is heavy deployment at railways stations across the national capital and the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) is also coordinating with its units in the neighbouring states, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch and PRO, Suman Nalwa said, "We are in full preparedness so that no untoward incident happens. Delhi is open. The traffic movement is smooth. All establishments and offices are open. There is no bandh in Delhi. Borders are not closed. But we are keeping a strict vigil as per the intelligence inputs received and taking all precautions.”
Bharat Bandh: Bihar suspends Internet services in 20 districts
Bihar government temporarily suspended internet services in 20 districts. The suspension has been already in place in 12 districts since June 17 and the state government decided to add eight more. "The suspension of the Internet services has given positive results and the violent incidents have reduced drastically in Bihar. The agitators and anti-social elements were failing to spread rumours in the state," an official in the Home Department claimed.
Bharat Bandh: High alert in Telugu states
Police and railway authorities remain on high alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in view of the `Bharat bandh` call given by some organisations to protest against recently announced scheme Agnipath for Army recruitment. Security was tightened at all major railway stations, offices of the Central government and Army recruitments authorities in both the Telugu states to prevent any protest by the Army job aspirants. Railway police were keeping a tight vigil at all the major railway stations in the wake of June 17 violence at Secunderabad railway station.
Bharat Bandh: Indian Youth Congress workers stop train
#WATCH Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, block railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's #Agnipath recruitment scheme pic.twitter.com/GmguTvPfDl
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Bharat Bandh: Heavy security deployed at Jalandhar railway station
Punjab | Heavy security deployed at Jalandhar railway station, amid #BharatBandh call by some organisations against the Agnipath scheme.
We've sufficient force, deputed 80% of our own city force. Besides, we also have Rapid Action Force & Punjab Armed Police: DCP Jagmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/2mgNXd7o8s
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Bharat Bandh: Train cancellation update
"Due to agitation over the Agnipath scheme, 181 Mail Express cancelled and 348 passenger trains cancelled. Partially cancelled are 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains. No diverted trains," said Ministry of Railways.
Security beefed at Amritsar railway station in wake of Bharat Bandh
Punjab | Security at Amritsar railway station, in wake of Bharat Bandh against #AgnipathScheme
"Platforms, tracks & entries being monitored. We're coordinating with RPF, GRP & Railways' Intelligence to see that no miscreant does anything & the passengers don't face any problem" pic.twitter.com/UPCaG0czQA
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Bharat Bandh: Over 80 trains cancelled amid Agnipath protests
Over 80 trains have been cancelled on Monday amid the protests in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. A total of 18 East-bound train services scheduled from different Northern Railway terminals have been cancelled today, according to Northern Railways. It further informed that as many as 71 Delhi area-bound commuter trains (including return services) have also been dismissed for today in the wake of the protests against the Centre`s Agnipath recruitment scheme. Train services of the Western Railway zone were affected yesterday as well.
Bharat Bandh: Cong to meet President, demand withdrawal of Agnipath Scheme
Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken said that the Congress will hold Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar on Monday and demand the President withdraw the Agnipath recruitment scheme."We`ll sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, and in the evening at 5 pm we`ll meet the President and demand that the Agnipath scheme be withdrawn," said Congress` Ajay Maken. According to him, the scheme needs to be discussed with the youth first before implementation. "The scheme should first be discussed with youth and in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn," he added.
Bharat Bandh: Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border
#WATCH | Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by UP Police in wake of Bharat Bandh against #AgnipathScheme
ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh says, "We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police." pic.twitter.com/SczgaxTn3W
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022
Bharat Bandh: Heavy traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram expressway
Heavy traffic jam on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme, called by some organisations. pic.twitter.com/1VCo5RcHAJ
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Bharat Bandh: Trains cancelled
UP | Passengers at Gorakhpur Railway Station troubled after trains got cancelled amid Bharat Bandh call over #AgnipathScheme
Have been waiting for 3-4 hours. When we checked train status last night,it didn't say cancellation, but on reaching here we found out about it, they say pic.twitter.com/bAL6DPkH0D
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022
Bharat Bandh: Security deployed at Vijayawada Junction railway station
Andhra Pradesh | Security deployed at Vijayawada Junction railway station in wake of #BharatBandh called by some organisations, against #AgnipathScheme. Barbed wires also put up.
Additional police forces deployed in all prime locations of the city. pic.twitter.com/pgAmGn784V
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Normal life continues in Siliguri
West Bengal | Normal life continues in Siliguri, amid the call for #BharatBandh by some organisations against #AgnipathScheme
Public transport, including school buses, plying on the roads; Government offices remain open. Security personnel deployed in wake of the bandh call. pic.twitter.com/kb7O4RSxaf
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha
Bihar | Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna in view of the #BharatBandh called by some organisations today, in protest against #AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/urMshvHxHb
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Security personnel deployed at Howrah Station
Anupam Singh, DCP North, Howrah says, "Police force has been deployed at multiple locations. We are ready to tackle any kind of situation that may arise. We also urge the youth to not get involved in any untoward activity." pic.twitter.com/qzwxO3T6MT
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Schools in Jharkhand closed today
All schools in Jharkhand closed today in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme. Visuals from Ranchi
"JAC exams for class 11 were scheduled for today. New dates will be announced for today's exams,"says Sister Mary Grace, Principal, Ursuline Convent School & Inter College pic.twitter.com/m9GUZDV3mj
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Congress to hold peaceful protests
Congress will also hold "peaceful" protests across the country on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agnipath recruitment scheme. Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday, "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme and against Modi government`s vendetta politics targeting its MP Rahul Gandhi."
Security beefed up in several states
Security has been beefed up in several states on Monday amid protests against the Centre`s new Agnipath recruitment scheme. After the policy, which allows Indian youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, was announced on June 14, protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam.
Kerala police warns protesters
Kerala police on Sunday said its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property. State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said.
Faridabad police tighten security
Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh tomorrow against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours, as per a police official."All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.
Anand Mahindra says will recruit Agniveers after service
Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022
All schools in Jharkhand to remain closed
All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" called by certain organisations, the state education official informed on Sunday. Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. "In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," Sharma, said.
CrPC 144 imposed in Noida
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. So far, 225 people have been booked and 15 arrested in connection with the violent protest at the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday. Eight police personnel and a bus driver were injured in the violence, according to officials.
Punjab Police directed to remain on high alert
The Punjab Police was directed to be on alert in view of the possible Bharat Bandh on June 20 against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, informed the officials on Sunday. Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.
Delhi traffic update:
Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road: Delhi Traffic Police
