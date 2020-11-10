Bihar Election Results 2020 live updates: NDA marches ahead of Grand Alliance; over 3.40 crore votes counted

10 November 2020, 21:37 PM

10 November 2020, 21:35 PM State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) releases status of counting rounds (completed & pending) in the assembly constituencies of the state, as of at 09:00 pm:

#BiharElectionResults2020: List of counting rounds (completed & pending) in the assembly constituencies of the state, as of at 09:00 pm, released by State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) pic.twitter.com/cFybsluCvm — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 21:27 PM The counting of votes for Bihar elections will be completed in a while and final results will be declared soon. Currently, NDA has the lead.

10 November 2020, 21:10 PM Results declared for 93 out of the total 243 seats: BJP 29, RJD wins 25, JD(U) 17, Congress 7, CPI(M-L) 6, VIP 2, AIMIM 2 and CPI, CPI(M), HAM(S) and Independent 1.



10 November 2020, 20:19 PM Pakka 200%: RJD leader Manoj Jha when asked if the Mahagathbandhan is forming the government in Bihar.

Numbers close, margin low & our strike rate better than others. JDU-BJP leaders are sitting at CM residence. I urge these leaders &admn that it's their duty to be impartial. They're delaying handover of certificates & not entertaining our candidates. It's us who'll win: Manoj Jha https://t.co/jSef3531zv — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 20:17 PM Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi wins from Imamganj Assembly constituency.

10 November 2020, 20:10 PM Election Commission of India: 3.40 crore votes have been counted till 8 pm.

10 November 2020, 18:36 PM Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam takes a jibe at Shiv Sena over Bihar Assembly Election Result. "Shiv Sena fought on 22 seats in Bihar. Have heard the party has got votes even below NOTA. It would be better for them to keep quiet instead of advising Congress," says a tweet from Sanjay Nirupam. शिवसेना ने बिहार में 22 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था।

सुना है कि 21 सीटों पर उन्हें नोटा से भी कम वोट मिले हैं।

इसलिए कॉंग्रेस को नसीहत देने की बजाय अपना मुँह बंद रखे।#BiharElectionResults — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 18:32 PM "As far as Bihar is concerned, on the whole, 7737 rounds were scheduled for counting and out of which, 4858 have been completed. More than half of the counting works has been done in 119 constituencies," says Deputy Election Commissioner Ashish Kundra.

10 November 2020, 18:31 PM 2.7 crore EVM votes counted till 5.30 PM, out of over 4 crore votes cast in Bihar assembly election 2020, says EC

10 November 2020, 18:28 PM The RJD has once again overtaken the BJP to become the single-largest party in terms of leads. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party is leading in 75 seats while the BJP, which led the charts throughout the day, was down to the second spot with 73 seats.

10 November 2020, 18:21 PM Bihar BJP leaders to meet at Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi's residence to discuss the future course of action as trends show NDA inching closer to victory in Bihar.

10 November 2020, 17:59 PM RJD negates poll trends, says 'Mahagathbandhan' will form next govt in Bihar. "Counting will go on till late night. Our government is confirmed. Bihar has voted for change. All candidates are being asked to stay put at centres until counting gets over," the party tweeted. हम सभी क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों और कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क में है और सभी जिलों से प्राप्त सूचना हमारे पक्ष में है। देर रात तक गणना होगी। महागठबंधन की सरकार सुनिश्चित है। बिहार ने बदलाव कर दिया है। सभी प्रत्याशी और काउंटिंग एजेंट मतगणना पूरी होने तक काउंटिंग हॉल में बने रहें। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 17:52 PM JDU workers celebrate in Patna as officials trends show NDA leading in Bihar with 123 seats. #WATCH Bihar: JD(U) workers celebrate in Patna as officials trends show NDA leading in #BiharElectionResults, with 123 seats. pic.twitter.com/DalGz8lBga — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 17:50 PM NDA's victory is vindication of PM Modi's 'good governance', says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. BJP’s victory in Bihar is vindication of PM @narendramodi’s good governance, especially during COVID-19. Poorest of poor were taken care of by the government. That Bihar didn’t slip back to Jungle Raj is very important for India. Thank every Bihari for trusting NDA again. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 17:38 PM Election Commission declares results for 9 out of the total 243 seats - BJP wins 3, RJD and JDU 2 each, Congress and Vikassheel Insaan Party 1 each. NDA leading on 126 seats; Mahagathbandhan on 107 seats, AIMIM on 5 seats, BSP on 2 seats, Independents on 3 seats. #BiharElection2020: Election Commission declares results for 9 out of the total 243 seats- BJP wins 3, RJD & JD(U) 2 each, Congress & Vikassheel Insaan Party 1 each. NDA leading on 126 seats

Mahagathbandhan on 107 seats

AIMIM on 5 seats

BSP on 2 seats

Independents on 3 seats pic.twitter.com/aZH3z1ZBpi — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 17:03 PM Results have been declared for 4 seats so far - JDU has won two seats, BJP, RJD have won 1 each. The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party. It's leading in 77 seats. The JDU is leading in 43 seats.

10 November 2020, 16:55 PM Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal says there is no dispute regarding who will lead the government if the alliance returns to power in the state. "The issue has been cleared by PM Modi and party chief JP Nadda much before the elections," Jaiswal says while responding to a query whether CM Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA government if the alliance secures a majority in the assembly.

10 November 2020, 16:54 PM Voters fell for BJP's 'free COVID vaccine' promise, says Congress grievance cell chairperson Archana Dalmia. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she said, "It seems like poverty-stricken Biharis have fallen for the free COVID-19 vaccine promise."

10 November 2020, 16:46 PM JDU's Chandrika Rai loses Parsa seat to Chhote Lal Rai of RJD; BJP's Parshuram Chaubey leads over Congress rival Sanjay

Tiwari by 2,600 votes in Buxar seat.

10 November 2020, 16:19 PM EC declares the first result of Bihar polls - RJD's Lalit Yadav wins Darbhanga Rural seat; NDA leading on 129 - BJP 73, JDU 49, VIP 5, HAM 2; Mahagathbandhan ahead on 103 - RJD 64 (1 seat won) Congress 20, Left 18, BSP leading on 2, AIMIM on 4, LJP on 1 & Independents on 4.

10 November 2020, 15:48 PM After several rounds of counting for the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly election, 38 constituencies are witnessing a very close fight between the NDA and the Grand Alliance.

10 November 2020, 15:34 PM Celebrations have begun at the JDU office in Bihar capital Patna after the BJP emerged as the single-largest party and NDA crossed the majority mark. #WATCH Bihar: Celebrations outside JD(U) office in Patna as the latest trends show NDA leading. Counting is currently underway for Bihar Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/HfRiiwfyPh — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 15:25 PM According to the Election Commission trends for all 243 seats at 3 PM: NDA is leading on 128 seats - BJP 73, JDU 49, VIP 5, HAM 1; Mahagathbandhan ahead on 105 seats - RJD 67, Congress 20, Left 18, BSP leading on two, AIMIM on two, LJP on two & Independents on four. Election Commission trends for all 243 seats at 3 pm: NDA leading on 128 seats - BJP 73, JDU 49, VIP 5, HAM 1 Mahagathbandhan ahead on 105 seats - RJD 67, Congress 20, Left 18 BSP leading on two, AIMIM on two, LJP on two & independents on four. #BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ycwjCVEKP3 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 15:09 PM Wait for a few hours, says RJD even as NDA takes a comfortable lead over Grand Alliance. "We will see you in a few hours and will prove that we did what we had said," says RJD MP Manoj Jha.

10 November 2020, 15:02 PM Update: In Hasanpur, Tejashwi’s brother and former state health minister Tej Pratap Yadav is leading with a margin of over 2,065 voters against Janata Dal (United) candidate Raj Kumar Ray.

10 November 2020, 14:28 PM "It is true that the electoral fight is really tough in Bihar. But I am confident that the BJP-led NDA will win and form the state government in Bihar," Dilip Ghosh told reporters at the Jalpaiguri Road station this morning.

10 November 2020, 14:27 PM West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh, who is on a political visit to Jalpaiguri, says that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win and form the government in Bihar.

10 November 2020, 14:22 PM "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are robust and tamperproof. The integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification," Chandrabhushan Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner, rejects Congress' ''EVMs are hacked'' charge.

10 November 2020, 14:21 PM Counting of votes to take longer than expected, says Election Commission. ''In 2015, counting took place at 38 locations, now counting is taking place at 55 locations. The number of rounds will be 35 on average. We hope to finish the counting as per procedure late tonight," Chandrabhushan Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner said this afternoon.

10 November 2020, 13:20 PM BJP leaders today credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling NDA alliance took an insurmountable lead in Bihar over the Grand Alliance, proving exit polls wrong. The BJP central leaders today said that the 'Modi magic' still prevailed as the ruling alliance made a strong comeback and crossed the halfway mark of 112 in the 243-seat assembly.

10 November 2020, 13:02 PM In Samastipur's Rosra, BJP candidate Virendra Kumar is leading with 13000 votes. In Ujiyarpur, RJD's Rishi Kumar is leading with 2300 votes. In Bhagalpur's Gopalpur, JD(U) is leading against RJD with more than 4000 votes. Meanwhile, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Hasanpur assembly seat, after six rounds of counting of votes, says Election Commission.

10 November 2020, 13:01 PM HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is leading from Imamganj with around 5000 votes against RJD's Uday Narayan Chaudhry.BJP leader and state minister Nand Kishor Yadav, who was earlier trailing Congress candidate Pravin Singh, is now back in the lead. The BJP leader is ahead of the Congress by 322 votes after the ninth round of counting.

10 November 2020, 12:50 PM 80 lakh votes have been counted so far; counting of 80% of total votes polled remaining, total 4 crores votes cast in the election, says EC data.

10 November 2020, 12:44 PM Trends are now available for 243/243 seats in Bihar; NDA is leading in 128, RJD+ in 103, Others in 12 seats.

10 November 2020, 12:41 PM Congress party raises questions over EVM as NDA crosses the majority mark after a few hours of counting of votes in Bihar. 'When the direction of the devices going towards Mars and moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?', tweets Congress leader Udit Raj. जब मंगल ग्रह &चाँद की ओर जाते उपक्रम की दिशा को धरती से नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है तो ईवीएम हैक क्यों नही की जा सकती ? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 12:04 PM RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Hasanpur assembly seat, after six rounds of counting of votes, says Election Commission.

10 November 2020, 12:03 PM The declaration of results in Bihar may take more time in comparison to last assembly polls as the number of polling stations have gone up by 45 percent, says HR Srinivas, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar

10 November 2020, 11:52 AM RJD supporters gift Tejashwi Yadav live fish for good luck as counting of votes continues.

10 November 2020, 11:48 AM In Araria's Jokihat, BJP's Ranjit Yadav is leading with 3897 votes. In Araria seat, JD(U) Shagufta Azeem is leading with 3897 votes. In Sikti, RJD's Shatrughan Mandal is leading with 1163 votes, as per trends.

10 November 2020, 11:47 AM In Bhagalpur, Congress candidate Ajit Sharma is leading with 263 seats. In Nalanda seat, JD(U) minister Shravan Kumar is leading with 1865 votes. In Siwan Sadara, BJP's Omprakash is leading with 446 votes against RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhry. In Daraunda, CPI-MLL Amarnath Yadav is leading with 1468 votes against BJP's Karanjeet.

10 November 2020, 11:42 AM According to official Election Commission trends, NDA has crossed the halfway mark and is now leading on 125 seats - BJP 70, JDU 48, VIP 6, HAM 1; Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 101 seats - RJD 62, Congress 20, Left 19 BSP leads on 1, AIMIM on 2, LJP on 5 and Independents also ahead on 4. #FLASH NDA crosses halfway mark as per EC trends for 238 of 243 seats, leading on 125 seats - BJP 70, JDU 48, VIP 6, HAM 1 Mahagathbandhan ahead on 101 seats - RJD 62, Congress 20, Left 19 BSP leads on 1, AIMIM on 2, LJP on 5 & independents also ahead on 4#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/sguXzy5Ill — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 11:33 AM After nearly three hours of counting of votes across 38 districts in Bihar, the ruling NDA is ahead of the opposition's Grand Alliance - led by Tejashwi Yadav. The BJP+ has crossed the majority mark and is now leading in 124 seats, while the 'Mahagathbandhan' is ahead in 109 seats.

10 November 2020, 11:21 AM RJD CM candidate Tejaswi Yadav is leading from Raghopur, JD(U)'s Jayant Raj is leading in Amarpur with 535 votes. In the Sikta assembly seat, independent candidate Dilip Verma is leading with 3000 votes.

10 November 2020, 11:08 AM After trailing in early trends, NDA has fast narrowed the with RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan'. The BJP+ is now leading in 124 seats, as per the latest trends.

10 November 2020, 11:02 AM NDA has now taken lead over Tejashwi Yadav-led 'Mahagathbandhan', the BJP+ is now ahead in 119 seats.

10 November 2020, 10:33 AM NDA is now ahead of Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. The BJP+ is ahead in 112 out of 243 seats as of now. Grand Alliance is leading in 106 seats, Others in 10.

10 November 2020, 10:22 AM Tej Pratap Yadav trailing from Hasanpur seat; NDA takes lead in 107 seats