Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: The Bihar Assembly will witness a floor test today on Monday, where the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have to show its majority. Kumar, who became the Bihar CM for the ninth time last month, broke away from the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the ‘INDIA’ bloc and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government.

Kumar and his new allies will now face a trust vote in the Assembly. His party Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has issued a three-line whip to all its MLAs to attend the proceedings. The floor test will be the culmination of days of political drama in the state, where the parties like the JD-U, RJD, and Congress were trying to keep their MLAs together.

To prevent any possible “poaching”, the Congress moved its MLAs to Hyderabad and brought them back to Patna later. The RJD MLAs have been staying at the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav since Saturday night. The BJP also shifted its MLAs to Maha Bodhi resort in Bodh Gaya. However, the BJP said that its MLAs were there for some training and there was no risk of poaching.