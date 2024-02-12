Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates: Speaker Set For Showdown Before Nitish's Trust Vote
Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: The floor test will be the culmination of days of political drama in the state, where the parties like the JD-U, RJD, and Congress were trying to keep their MLAs together.
Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: The Bihar Assembly will witness a floor test today on Monday, where the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have to show its majority. Kumar, who became the Bihar CM for the ninth time last month, broke away from the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the ‘INDIA’ bloc and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government.
Kumar and his new allies will now face a trust vote in the Assembly. His party Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has issued a three-line whip to all its MLAs to attend the proceedings. The floor test will be the culmination of days of political drama in the state, where the parties like the JD-U, RJD, and Congress were trying to keep their MLAs together.
To prevent any possible “poaching”, the Congress moved its MLAs to Hyderabad and brought them back to Patna later. The RJD MLAs have been staying at the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav since Saturday night. The BJP also shifted its MLAs to Maha Bodhi resort in Bodh Gaya. However, the BJP said that its MLAs were there for some training and there was no risk of poaching.
Live Updates: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra confident of floor test
RJD MLA Bhai Virendra arrived at the Bihar Assembly in Patna with a victory sign, before the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote. He said that the Mahagathbandhan, the opposition coalition of RJD, Congress and Left parties, is united and strong.
Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: JDU leader says Speaker will be ousted
Bihar Minister and JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that there are only two outcomes for today. The Speaker, who belongs to the RJD, should resign voluntarily, or he will be removed by a no-confidence motion. He also said that the government will prove its majority in the floor test and all the JDU MLAs are in contact with the party.
Live Updates: Bihar Speaker Reaches Assembly Before Floor Test
Awadh Bihari Choudhary, the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly and a leader of the RJD, reached the Assembly in Patna, before the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote.
Bihar Floor Test Live Updates
RJD Supporters have surrounded Ex-Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s House. RJD MLAs are camping at the former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s residence ahead of the NDA government's floor test in the Assembly today.
Live Updates | BJP Leader Confident Of Floor Test
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed his confidence that the JDU-NDA government led by Nitish Kumar will show its majority on the floor of the Bihar Assembly. He said that their numbers will grow and the opposition will not be able to do anything. He also said that Jungle Raj, a term used to describe the lawlessness and corruption during the RJD rule, will not come back to Bihar.
Bihar Trust Vote Live Updates: Heavy Security Deployed Ahead Of Floor Test
Heavy security has been deployed at Bihar Vidhan Sabha, ahead of the floor test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar.
Live Updates: Nitish Confident Of Passing Floor Test, Says JD(U) Secretary
Nitish Kumar, the president of Janata Dal United (JDU), expressed his confidence that he will win the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly on Monday. This comes two weeks after he broke his alliance with the RJD and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government. Nitish Kumar, who became the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time, will face the floor test after taking the oath. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, the national secretary of JD(U), said, “Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure.”
Live Updates: RJD Leader Confident Of Victory In Bihar Floor Test
RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari expressed his optimism about the outcome of the Bihar floor test, saying that truth can be troubled but not defeated. He said that in a few hours, everything will be clear and democracy will prevail. He said that all the MLAs have taken a vow to save Bihar and its future and for that, the current government has to be ousted from power.
Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: Here's The Seat Arithmetic
The Bihar Assembly has 243 seats and the majority mark is 122. The NDA has a comfortable majority of 128 with the BJP having 78 MLAs, the JD-U 45, HAM 4 and an independent MLA. The opposition has 114 MLAs of which RJD has 79, Congress 19, CPI-ML 12, CPI-M 2, and CPI has 2.