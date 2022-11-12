BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Live Updates: Result to be DECLARED on 14 Nov at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check latest updates here

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 LIVE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results soon. As per the examination calendar of BPSC, the tentative result date for 67th CCE Prelims is November 14. When announced aspirants can check their scores on bpsc.bih.nic.in and on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC officials said around 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state.

The selection of candidates will be based on prelims, mains and interview. In BPSC 67th Prelims exam, MCQ-based questions were asked from sections such as General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. Candidates who qualify in prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains and interview. The Commission will prepare the BPSC 67th final merit list based on the performance in mains and interview.

Answer key of the test has already been published. Candidates were asked to send objections to the answer key, if any, by October 12.