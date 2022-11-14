BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result DECLARED on bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to check result
BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: More than 6 lakh candidates registered the examination across 1153 exam centres in the state. The exam was held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. BPSC officials said around 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state.
BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 LIVE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results today, as per media reports. The 67th CCE Prelims' probable result date is November 14, according to the BPSC exam timetable. As soon as results are released, candidates can check them online at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state, according to BPSC authorities. Preliminary, main, and interview exams will be used to choose candidates. MCQ-based questions from sections like General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. were asked in the BPSC 67th Prelims test.
Candidates who pass the preliminary exam are qualified to take the main exam and the interview. The performance in the main exam and the interview will be used by the Commission to create the BPSC 67th final merit list. The test's answer key has already been made available. Candidates were requested to send any objections to the answer key by October 12 if they had any.
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 LIVE: Website Crashed
The official website of the commission has become unresponsive due to heavy traffic. It is possible that the link to check the result will be live on the website shortly. Candidates keep refreshing the website or stay with us for latest updates.
BPSC 67th Prelims result: Number of vacancies
Through the 67th Combined Competitive Exam, BPSC aims to fill-up 802 vacancies in various state depertments.
BPSC 67th Prelims result: How to check result
Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on 67th CCE Preliminary exam resut link.
A PDF file containing roll numbers of successfull candidates will be displayed. Look for your roll number.
BPSC 67th Prelims result: Important dates for next stages
Tentative schedule of BPSC 67th CCE:
Mains exam: December 29
Mains result: March 14, 2023
Interview date: March 29, 2023
Final result: May 28, 2023
BPSC 67th Prelims result: Tentative date for 68th Prelims
As per the exam calendar, tentative date for BPSC 67th Prelims result is November 14 and the date for 68th Prelims is February 12, 2023.
BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022
The result of BPSC 67th Prelims will likely be announced at 2 PM, the direct link to check results will be added here.
