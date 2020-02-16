Live updates: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third successive time at historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday (February 16). All the six ministers in the previous Kejriwal-led government - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - will also take oath on Sunday.

Several banners and posters bearing messages like "Dhanyawad Dilli (thank you Delhi)" along with Kejriwal's image were put up on Saturday at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the oath-taking swearing ceremony which is "open to people of Delhi".

Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the attend the ceremony but it is highly unlikely that the prime minister would share the stage with AAP chief because he will be in Varanasi, his home constituency, on Sunday.

Kejriwal has also invited around 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and helped in the development of the national capital during the last five years to share the stage with him.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that many people are expected to attend the event because it is open for public. "We are expecting a good number of people to turn up tomorrow," Rai said.

On Thursday (February 13), Kejriwal had invited Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony to "bless their son". "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," the 51-year-old AAP supremo had tweeted.

