Live updates: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister today

16 February 2020, 09:27 AM
There is nothing wrong if Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks that the same cabinet should be repeated. People are happy with the work of the cabinet and we won the elections on basis of our work. We will continue to build and maintain the confidence of the people: Manish Sisodia
16 February 2020, 09:26 AM
AAP tweets video showing Kejriwal taking oath as Delhi CM in 2013.
मैं अरविंद केजरीवाल ईश्वर की शपथ लेता हूँ... pic.twitter.com/3fLTkolAiE
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 15, 2020
16 February 2020, 09:10 AM
AAP leader Manish Sisodia to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence at around 10.30 AM and the two leaders will then move together towards Ramlila Maidaan.
16 February 2020, 09:04 AM
Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidaan
16 February 2020, 08:07 AM
Kejriwal has invited around 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and helped in the development of the national capital during the last five years to share the stage with him.
16 February 2020, 08:06 AM
All the six ministers in the previous Kejriwal-led government - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - will also take oath on Sunday.
16 February 2020, 08:06 AM
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third successive time at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am.