Breaking News January 24 latest updates

24 January 2020, 09:30 AM In a veiled reference, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with German dictator Adolf Hitler.

24 January 2020, 09:30 AM Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will also address a public rally in support of the party`s Dwarka assembly constituency candidate.

24 January 2020, 09:30 AM Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be leading a roadshow in the national capital to seek votes for AAP candidate SK Bagga.

24 January 2020, 09:27 AM Delhi election 2020: BJP President JP Nadda will also hold two public rallies in Laxmi Nagar and Viswas Nagar areas of east Delhi.

24 January 2020, 09:27 AM Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will be addressing three public rallies in the national capital on Friday. Shah will address rallies in Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar and Gokulpuri areas of Delhi.

24 January 2020, 09:27 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday meet and interact with the 49 children who were awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, in New Delhi. The 49 awardees are from various states including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.These children are winners in the fields of art and culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports and bravery.T