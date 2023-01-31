LIVE Breaking News: World Looking at India Amid Global Uncertainty, Says PM Modi Ahead of Budget Session
NEW DELHI: In a significant development, Russia has accused the BBC of "waging an information war" on different fronts - not only against Moscow but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy, days after the British broadcaster released a controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The death toll in a Taliban suicide attack at a mosque in the high-security zone in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city mounted to 61 on Monday (January 30, 2023). The bomber who blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on Monday also wounded more than 150 people, mostly policemen.
The Joe Biden Administration has announced to end Covid emergency declarations on May 11, almost three years after massive pandemic measures were imposed in the country to stem the spread of the infection, the White House announced.
"World's eyes are on India's budget amid global uncertainty," says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Budget Session
Sonia Gandhi to Attend Presidential Address in Parliament
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend today’s Presidential address in Parliament as many of the party's MPs are struck in Srinagar, J&K due to inclement weather, reports ANI.
Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Says Won't Join BJP, RSS
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the BJP and JD-S saying these parties have no ideology or rationality and reiterated that he will never join BJP or its parent outfit RSS. The Karnataka Congress veteran said, "Even if they (BJP) make me the President and PM I will not go with BJP and RSS. Even my corpse will not go with BJP and RSS."
Bihar JDU Leader Upendra Kushwaha's car Attacked in Bhojpur
Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha, who recently raised a banner of revolt against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleged that his car was pelted with stones in the Bhojpur district of the state. Kushwaha, who is a member of the state legislative council, made the allegation on his official Twitter handle on Monday, tagging Kumar and the Bihar Police.
NSA Doval, US Counterpart Sullivan Attend 'Special Reception' Hosted by Indian Envoy
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, his American counterpart Jake Sullivan, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and CEOs from both nations and leadership of prominent universities participated in a "special and unique reception" hosted by India`s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. During the reception, the dignitaries held discussions on building bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging tech.
ASI Accused of Killing Odisha Minister Dismissed From Service
The Odisha Police has dismissed ‘mentally unstable’ ASI Gopal Das from service after he reportedly confessed gunning down the state’s health minister Naba Kishore Das. He was arrested at Brajarajnagar. The assistant sub-inspector was held following his "confession" during initial interrogation, ADG (Crime Branch) Arun Bothra said. “The accused ASI has confessed to the crime. We will bring him on remand for further interrogation to ascertain the motive,” Bothra told reporters.
Char Dham Yatra Will be Conducted Safely: Uttarakhand CM
Amid concerns over land sinking in the holy town of Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that the upcoming Char Dham Yatra will be conducted safely. Talking to reporters in Raiwala near Rishikesh on the concluding day of the Pradesh BJP's executive committee meeting on Monday, CM Dhami said no one should have any doubts in their mind about Joshimath, the gateway to Badrinath.
4 Dead in Car-Bus Collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar
Four people died on spot in a collision between a car and a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the Dahanu area of Palghar district. The car was en route Mumbai from Gujarat and rammed into the bus after the car driver lost control of the vehicle: Palghar Police
Peshawar Mosque Attack: Death Toll Rises to 70; Pak Taliban Deny Responsibility
The toll in the suicide attack inside a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday rose to 70, and more than 150 people have been injured, reported news agency Bloomberg citing officials. A commander for the Pakistan Taliban - also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP - Sarbakaf Mohmand had on Monday claimed the responsibility for the attack in a post on Twitter. However, hours later, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani said their policy “does not include targeting mosques, seminaries, and religious places”, reported AP.
Joshimath Sinking Crisis: High-powered panel reviews Situation, Presents 3 Options
Chamoli: Secretary of Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha said that Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan chaired a high-powered committee meeting on the relief, rehabilitation and various other works going on in Joshimath in the wake of landslip and subsidence. The committee was informed at the meeting that three options have been presented by the district magistrate, Chamoli, for the rehabilitation and displacement of the affected people in Joshimath.
BRS, AAP to Boycott President Droupadi Murmu's Joint Address to Parliament
Amid its continued face-off with the central government ahead of the crucial Telangana Assembly elections later this year, the ruling BRS has decided to boycott the customary address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of Parliament on Day one of the Budget session, which gets underway on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is also likely to skip the President's first joint address to Parliament, said sources.
Budget Session of Parliament Begins Today
The budget session of Parliament will commence on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will also be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Union Budget on Wednesday. It will be the first address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She was elected President last year.
US To End Public Health Emergency for Covid-19 in May
The United States is set to end Covid emergency declarations on May 11, almost three years after massive pandemic measures were imposed in the country to stem the spread of the infection, the White House announced. The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through agencies' normal authorities.
IMF Projects India's Growth Rate to 6.1 % in 2023
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said it is expecting some slowdown in the Indian economy next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1 percent from 6.8 percent during the current fiscal ending March 31.
Earthquake of 4.9 Magnitude Strikes Andaman Sea
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck near the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 3:40 am. The earthquake was 77 Km in dept, as per the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," Tweeted National Center for Seismology.
Nine People Wounded in Mass Shooting in Florida
"A mass shooting in Florida has left about 9 people wounded," reports US Media & News company ABC News citing Lakeland Police Department.
Russia Warns of Ending Nuclear Arms Control With US Over Ukraine Weapons
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has told the RIA news agency that the New START may not be renewed after 2026. "This is quite a possible scenario," Sergei Ryabkov said. The deadliest nuclear warning from Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine comes in the wake of reports about the US-led West's non-stop weapons supply to Ukraine to help fight Russia.
Russia Backs India, Blasts BBC's 'Information War'
Russia has accused the BBC of "waging an information war" on different fronts - not only against Moscow but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy, days after the British broadcaster released a controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "Our Indian friends have already made a comment on this situation. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence of the BBC waging an information war on different fronts - not only against Russia, but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy."
