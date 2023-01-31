LIVE Breaking News: World Looking at India Amid Global Uncertainty, Says PM Modi Ahead of Budget Session

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, Russia has accused the BBC of "waging an information war" on different fronts - not only against Moscow but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy, days after the British broadcaster released a controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The death toll in a Taliban suicide attack at a mosque in the high-security zone in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city mounted to 61 on Monday (January 30, 2023). The bomber who blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on Monday also wounded more than 150 people, mostly policemen.

The Joe Biden Administration has announced to end Covid emergency declarations on May 11, almost three years after massive pandemic measures were imposed in the country to stem the spread of the infection, the White House announced.