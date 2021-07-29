LIVE: Big wins for India at Olympics today, PV Sindhu, Atanu Das and men's hockey team keep medal dreams alive

New Delhi: At the Tokyo Olympics, Indian archer Atanu Das hit a nervous 10 in the shootoff to triumph over two-time Olympic gold medallist Oh Jinhyek of South Korea to go through to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. While, shuttler PV Sindhu booked her quarterfinal berth in the badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight games win.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who in Delhi is on a 5-day visit to the capital and is holding meeting with several leaders of the Opposition, met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting, and the talks are being seen as significant with Opposition parties tries to create a united front to tackle the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, as ruckus continues in both Houses of the Parliament on Pegasus snooping issue, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha was adjourned. But the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2021 and two appropriation bills were passed in was passed in LS on Wednesday. The Parliament will resume at 11 am on Thursday.

Meawhile, 17 people were killed and 24 missing in a series of cloudbursts that struck different parts of the Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, as per reports from news agencies. In Jammu and Kashmir the cloud bursts hit Dacchan and Boujwa areas in Kishtwar, the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, Bandipora in north Kashmir. While cloud burst caused devastation at Kargil in Ladakh and in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.