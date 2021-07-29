LIVE: Big wins for India at Olympics today, PV Sindhu, Atanu Das and men's hockey team keep medal dreams alive

29 July 2021, 09:17 AM
At the Tokyo Olympics, Indian archer Atanu Das hit a nervous 10 in the shootoff to triumph over two-time Olympic gold medallist Oh Jinhyek of South Korea to go through to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s individual event on Thursday. While, shuttler PV Sindhu booked her quarterfinal berth in the badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight games win.
29 July 2021, 08:41 AM
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 195.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.18 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.96 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (IANS)
29 July 2021, 08:40 AM
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus issue. (ANI)
29 July 2021, 08:39 AM
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 24 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 20 in Jiangsu, three in Sichuan and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday. (IANS)
29 July 2021, 08:38 AM
Mizoram government has requested the Centre to intervene in the border dispute with Assam saying miscreants have removed railway tracks and blocked National Highway (NH) 306 disrupting transportation to the state. (ANI)