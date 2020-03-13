LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath declares schools and colleges to remain shut till March 22

13 March 2020, 14:26 PM The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). After early trade, the BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while Nifty opened at 8,624.05 down by 966.10 points at almost 10% at 9.40 am on Friday morning amid coronavirus fears. After the markets resumed it was trading in the green again recovering sharply from the fall. At 10.45 am, the Sensex was at 33,127.64 up by 349.50 points while Nifty was at 9,645.40 up by 55.25 points.

13 March 2020, 14:20 PM The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Friday (March 13) revoked the Public Safety Act slapped against National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah and also released him from house arrest. According to reports, a five-time J&K Chief Minister, Farooq can take part in parliament session from March 16 onwards. In an order, state Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra said the PSA invoked on Abdullah on September 17 and further extended on December 13, has been revoked. The order comes into force with immediate effect.

13 March 2020, 14:08 PM In the wake of threat from the deadly Coronavirus, the Delhi government on Friday (March 6) announced to ban all sports activities including matches of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the national capital. The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia today. Sisodia added that no seminars or conferences or any sort of public gathering will take place in the capital city and informed that all District Magistrates have been instructed to ensure that all directives on coronavirus are implemented.