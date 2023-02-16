LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Voting Begins

New Delhi: Charilam is one of 60 legislative assembly constituencies of Tripura state in India. It is in Sipahijala district andis reserved for candidates belonging to the Schedule Tribes (STs).

A total of 28.13 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise tomorrow to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, in Tripura elections.

In 2018 State election, Jishnu Dev Varma of BJP won the election with the vote margin of 25,550. He defeated PALASH DEBBARMA of the Communist Party Of India (marxist). His vote rate was 89.34%.

It is interesting to see as the main battle is between Jishnu Dev Varma of BJP and Ashoka Debbarma of INC. Tipra Motha Party (TMP)’s Subodh Debbarma can become the dark horse in 2023 Tripura Election.