LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Voting Begins
LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: There can be a tough competition between BJP's Jishnu Dev Varma and INC's Ashoka Debbarma for the Charilam Seat in 2023 Tripura Election.
New Delhi: Charilam is one of 60 legislative assembly constituencies of Tripura state in India. It is in Sipahijala district andis reserved for candidates belonging to the Schedule Tribes (STs).
A total of 28.13 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise tomorrow to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, in Tripura elections.
In 2018 State election, Jishnu Dev Varma of BJP won the election with the vote margin of 25,550. He defeated PALASH DEBBARMA of the Communist Party Of India (marxist). His vote rate was 89.34%.
It is interesting to see as the main battle is between Jishnu Dev Varma of BJP and Ashoka Debbarma of INC. Tipra Motha Party (TMP)’s Subodh Debbarma can become the dark horse in 2023 Tripura Election.
Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Voter Turnaround Till 11:00 AM
#TripuraAssemblyElections2023 | 31.23% voter turnout recorded till 11 am
9 Banamalipur
Booth 2
BJP workers have gathered around the booth, making situations uncomfortable for all. @ceotripura #TripuraElection2023
— Tripura Congress (@INCTripura) February 16, 2023
LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: BJP will Form Govt: Tripura CM Manik Saha
'Confident BJP will form government': Tripura CM Manik Saha after casting his vote
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/CYpSI62c8o#BJP #ManikSaha #TripuraElection2023 pic.twitter.com/eth2PBKJpq
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 16, 2023
LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: People from International Border
Voters from the International Border area are one the way to cast their vote.@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI #TripuraAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/soGHGj6s4o
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: PM Modi Appeals for Voting to Citizens
Tripura Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi appeals to "vote in record numbers"
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/mLZyJO9YRU
#TripuraAssemblyElections2023 #PMModi pic.twitter.com/Gt0VkMrISp
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 16, 2023
