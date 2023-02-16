topStoriesenglish2573757
CHARILAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2023

LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Voting Begins

LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: There can be a tough competition between BJP's Jishnu Dev Varma and INC's Ashoka Debbarma for the Charilam Seat in 2023 Tripura Election.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Voting Begins
New Delhi: Charilam is one of 60 legislative assembly constituencies of Tripura state in India. It is in Sipahijala district andis reserved for candidates belonging to the Schedule Tribes (STs).  

A total of 28.13 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise tomorrow to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, in Tripura elections.

In 2018 State election, Jishnu Dev Varma of BJP won the election with the vote margin of 25,550. He defeated PALASH DEBBARMA of the Communist Party Of India (marxist). His vote rate was 89.34%.

It is interesting to see as the main battle is between Jishnu Dev Varma of BJP and Ashoka Debbarma of INC. Tipra Motha Party (TMP)’s  Subodh Debbarma can become the dark horse in 2023 Tripura Election.

16 February 2023
11:56 AM

Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Voter Turnaround Till 11:00 AM

#TripuraAssemblyElections2023 | 31.23% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

10:54 AM

9 Banamalipur
Booth 2

BJP workers have gathered around the booth, making situations uncomfortable for all. @ceotripura #TripuraElection2023

— Tripura Congress (@INCTripura) February 16, 2023

09:36 AM

LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: BJP will Form Govt: Tripura CM Manik Saha

08:45 AM

LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: People from International Border 

08:40 AM

LIVE Updates | Charilam Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: PM Modi Appeals for Voting to Citizens

