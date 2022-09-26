CUET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: NTA to release result at 4 PM TODAY on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) today at 4 PM, scroll down for all the latest updates.
CUET PG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) today. CUET PG or Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate Result would be announced for all candidates tomorrow, September 26, 2022 by 4 pm. The candidates will be able to check the results once it is declared on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted and said that "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students". NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022
The CUET PG Final Answer Key was released yesterday. September 24, 2022 on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the CUET PG Exam can download the final key. The answer key has been released in a pdf document format. Candidates will be able to check the result by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
CUET PG 2022: Result valid for year 2022 - 2023
The NTA CUET PG 2022 score will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23.
CUET PG 2022: Examination dates
The CUET PG 2022 examination was conducted on 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12 September 2022.
CUET PG Results: DU, Jamia to hold university entrance exams for PG Admissions
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, and Pondicherry University. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.
CUET PG result 2022: Eligibility for admission
“Mere appearance in the Entrance Test or securing pass marks at the test does not entitle a candidate to be considered for admission to the Programme unless he/she fulfils the Programme wise eligibility conditions of the University they are applying to,” NTA said.
CUET PG 2022 live updates: 90 Day Rule
CUET PG result will be available on the official website up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.
cuet.nta.nic.in PG result 2022: Here is how to check scores
Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link to download CUET PG scorecard.
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Submit and check result.
CUET PG result: Login details needed to view scores
Application number
Date of birth
CUET PG result 2022: UGC issues important notification
Ahead of CUET PG results, UGC has asked universities to stay prepared for timely conduct of admissions. Read the notification here.
CUET PG result 2022: Check marking scheme
Correct answer: Four marks.
Incorrect answer: Minus one mark.
Unanswered or marked for revision: No marks.
More than one answer is correct: Four marks to those who have marked one of the correct answers.
No answer is correct/question is dropped: Four marks to all candidates.
CUET PG result 2022: TODAY at 4 PM
Confirming CUET PG result 2022 date and time, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday tweeted, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students.”
NTA CUET Result: DU cut offs likely to go high
NTA CUET results have been declared. The Delhi University cut offs are likely to go high this year with 20000 students scoring 100 percentile.
CUET 2022 result: Details of result
According to NTA, as many as 8,236 students have scored 100percentile in English, 2,065 in Political Science, 1,669 in Business Studies, 1,324 in Biology and 1,188 in Economics.
CUET PG result 2022: Websites to check your result
When released, candidates can check CUET PG exam results on cuet.nta.nic.in and on ntaresults.nic.in.
CUET PG result 2022 Date and Time
NTA is going to announce results of CUET PG today, September 26.
