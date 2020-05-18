Cyclone Amphan Live updates: Storm to cross Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on May 20

18 May 2020, 15:04 PM Kashmir: Five doctors in Kashmir, including four who treated a woman who died of Covid-19, have tested positive for Covid-19, say officials. (PTI input)

18 May 2020, 15:04 PM Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner PK Jena said widespread rains are expected in coastal Odisha on Tuesday. On May 20, there could be heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern districts of Odisha, with wind speed reaching up to 110 kmph in certain parts Odisha.

18 May 2020, 15:03 PM Met issues orange warning for West Bengal: The MeT department has issued an 'orange' warning for West Bengal, saying Cyclone Amphan is likely to cross the state in the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph before losing some steam ahead of landfall.

18 May 2020, 15:02 PM MHA issues advisory to West Bengal, Odisha governments: In an advisory to West Bengal and Odisha governments, the ministry said Amphan is now spotted over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining central Bay of Bengal. It has been moving nearly northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST on Monday, the ministry said.

18 May 2020, 15:01 PM PM Modi to chair high-level meet on Cyclone Amphan at 4 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday to review the situation due to a cyclonic threat in parts of coastal India. The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister`s residence here in which Shah, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and NDMA officials will be present.

18 May 2020, 15:00 PM The Tamil Nadu government said that the state will not face the impact of the cyclone but it was constantly monitoring the situation along with IMD. Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said satellite images of the storm have been released.

18 May 2020, 14:53 PM Of the 809 cyclone shelters in the 12 coastal districts in Odisha, 242 are now being used as temporary medical camps for the returnees from different states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, all fishermen in the state have returned to the coast following the cyclone warning.

18 May 2020, 14:51 PM Relief materials, dry fruits and trampoline have been dispatched to coastal areas. "We are taking all measures to tackle any contingency. Special control rooms have been set up, and State Disaster Relief Force teams have been deployed. We are also making announcements through public address systems," a senior official said.

18 May 2020, 14:51 PM Under the cyclone's impact, the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to experience light to moderate rain at many places with heavy downpour at isolated places on May 19.

18 May 2020, 14:51 PM Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in many places from the evening of May 18, with heavy rain in some places in coastal Odisha districts like Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

18 May 2020, 14:50 PM Coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by high-velocity winds, particularly on May 19 and 20

18 May 2020, 14:50 PM IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that northern parts of Odisha are likely to be more affected due to the cyclone.

18 May 2020, 14:50 PM According to the IMD, the high-velocity winds may cause extensive damage to mud houses and partial damage to 'pucca' structures. The winds may also lead to bending or uprooting of power and communication poles, minor disruption of railways and may affect overhead power lines and signalling systems and also cause widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.

18 May 2020, 14:49 PM While the Odisha government is preparing for a possible evacuation of 11 lakh people residing in vulnerable areas, the West Bengal government has issued an alert in coastal districts and sent relief teams.

18 May 2020, 14:49 PM The cyclone is all set to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

18 May 2020, 14:49 PM The landfall has been expected between Digha in East Mindapore district of West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Hatiya island. An alert has been sounded in the coastal districts of Bengal and an evacuation has begun.

18 May 2020, 14:48 PM Out of 37 teams of NDRF, 20 are actively deployed and 17 are on standby in the two states.