CYCLONE BIPARJOY

Live Updates | Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 30,000 People Evacuated In Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The cyclone, which is centred southwest of Porbandar in Gujarat, has been moving five kilometres per hour northward, scroll down for latest updates.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:21 AM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm, deteriorated on Tuesday from an extremely strong cyclone. The cyclone is located about 290 km southwest of Porbandar in Gujarat and is heading northward at a speed of five kilometers per hour, according to the weather service. On Thursday, it is anticipated to pass across Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch districts as well as the nearby Pakistani coastlines.

The preparations for maintaining the power supply in coastal parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan were discussed at a review meeting on Tuesday with senior personnel from the Ministry of Power, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the Grid Controller of India, and PGCIL.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the live and latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy.

14 June 2023
07:19 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Moderate rainfall to Mumbai

The minimum temperature in Mumbai fell sharply on Tuesday as a result of moderate rainfall caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

 

07:19 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: 30,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters

Authorities moved 30,000 people to temporary shelters on Tuesday, two days before the severe cyclone Biparjoy was anticipated to make landfall close to Jakhau port.

 

07:18 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy live: Union Minister RK Singh reviews preparations

The preparations for maintaining the power supply in coastal parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan were discussed at a review meeting on Tuesday with senior personnel from the Ministry of Power, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the Grid Controller of India, and PGCIL.

 

07:05 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Western Railways cancelled

The Western Railways has canceled 67 trains that would have passed through the areas where Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to have an impact on meteorological conditions.

 

