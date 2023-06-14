Live Updates | Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 30,000 People Evacuated In Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm, deteriorated on Tuesday from an extremely strong cyclone. The cyclone is located about 290 km southwest of Porbandar in Gujarat and is heading northward at a speed of five kilometers per hour, according to the weather service. On Thursday, it is anticipated to pass across Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch districts as well as the nearby Pakistani coastlines.

The preparations for maintaining the power supply in coastal parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan were discussed at a review meeting on Tuesday with senior personnel from the Ministry of Power, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the Grid Controller of India, and PGCIL.