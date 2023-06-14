topStoriesenglish2621350
CYCLONE BIPARJOY

LIVE | Cyclone Biparjoy in India: Scenes Of Devastation In Gujarat; Schools, Colleges Shut In Dwarka

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The cyclone, which is centred southwest of Porbandar in Gujarat, has been moving five kilometres per hour northward, scroll down for latest updates.

 

Cyclone Biparjoy in India Live Updates: The state administration has relocated more than 74,000 people who live near the coast as a precaution and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief measures, according to officials on Wednesday. Cyclone "Biparjoy" is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is anticipated to make landfall on Thursday evening as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with winds up to 150 km per hour.

15 June 2023
22:50 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: IAF assets ready for relief, rescue operations, says Air Force

The Indian Air Force's assets are in operational readiness for relief and rescue work that would follow Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, the IAF said on Thursday. Strong winds and heavy rains lashed Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening after churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall will end by midnight. "IAF assets in operational readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. IAF is committed to assisting fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone," the IAF tweeted earlier in the day.

According to officials, 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force as well as personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

22:49 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy

Most schools and colleges will stay shut in Gujarat's Dwarka tomorrow.

22:06 PM

Rajasthan geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and the heavy rainfall that will come with it.

Gehlot, who held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, the DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department on Wednesday, said there was no need to panic.

"We have done a review. People of Civil Defense and Disaster Management have been deputed and there is no need to panic," he told reporters in Bharatpur.

22:04 PM

Delhi: "The main impact will be in Gujarat's Kachchh area and south area of Rajasthan. Heavy rains are expected and chances of flood are also there": Narendra Singh Bundela, IG, NDRF on ycloneBiporjoy

 

22:03 PM

Cyclone Biporjoy Speed

WATCH | Gandhinagar, Gujarat:..."Currently, the wind speed is between 115 to 125 per km hour, it can also go up to 140 km per hour. By midnight, wind speed might decrease": Manorama Mohanty, MET Director on Cyclone Biporjoy

 

20:27 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: One lakh people living in vulnerable areas evacuated

After receiving a prompt alert from the IMD regarding the "extensive damaging potential" of the cyclone, authorities quickly ordered the evacuation of approximately one lakh residents of susceptible districts.

 

 

20:27 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Biparjoy moving forward

The cyclone's eye has a diameter of around 50 km, and Biparjoy is moving forward at a pace of 13 to 14 kph, according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

 

19:35 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Strong Winds Uproot Tree In Jamnagar

A tree in Jamnagar uprooted itself and crashed into a house as a result of wind gusts. 

 

19:31 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall process has commenced 

"...It will hit the coast between Karachi and Mandvi and close to Jakhau port of Gujarat. This is now located about 70 kilometres away from Jakhau port in the Arabian Sea. It is moving at a speed of about 15 kmph...Hence, the landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch...Upto midnight, the landfall process will continue..," says Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD

19:29 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds and rough sea conditions

19:19 PM

Gujarat | Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, continues in Morbi as an impact of #CycloneBiparjoy. The landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and it will continue until midnight, says IMD

13:33 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF issues warning

NDRF Assistant Commandant Nikhil Mudholkar said on Thursday, “The speed of wind is around 60-70 kmph right now. We have reviewed the coastal areas and the low-lying areas and forces have been deployed there. We appeal to the people of the state to stay indoors and follow the guidelines issued by the government.”

12:37 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: 180 km away from Jakhau port, landfall by today evening

On Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Biparjoy is currently 180 km distant from Jakhau port and is travelling in a north-northeasterly direction towards the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch.

 

12:34 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: India and Pakistan Evacuate 150,000 People

As Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in India and Pakistan in the next few hours, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from those two countries.

 

12:33 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat 

 

11:59 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat's Aravalli district

In Gujarat, there are four Dornier planes and one ALH on standby, while at Daman, there are four Dornier, four Chetak helicopters, and one ALH. Inspector General MV Pathak, Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security), Indian Coast Guard, stated that our pollution response teams are also prepared.

 

11:06 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Landfall in Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) has said that Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall on Thursday afternoon or evening and will bring heavy rainfall and windstorms with it and urban cities like Karachi and Hyderabad could face heavy flooding.

10:29 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: 62,000 people evacuated from Pakistan's Sindh province

Around 62,000 people have been evacuated to safer places in Pakistan's southern Sindh province ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall on Thursday.

10:28 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Rough seas at Gateway of India

 

10:25 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm less than 200 km off Gujarat coast

74,000 residents of vulnerable areas have been evacuated as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is less than 200 kilometres off the Gujarat coast and is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening accompanied with torrential rain and a storm surge, according to authorities.

 

09:45 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Indian Army prepared for relief and rescue operations

 

09:42 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclone to make landfall between 4-5pm today

The cyclone is anticipated to make landfall today between 4-5 pm, according to Amit Arora, Collector Kachchh, Gujarat. 46,000 individuals have been relocated to homes serving as shelters after being evacuated. Six NDRF, three RPF, two SDRF, and eight Army columns, according to Amit Arora, are on alert.

 

09:22 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall expected in evening

74,000 residents of vulnerable areas have been evacuated as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is less than 200 kilometres off the Gujarat coast and is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening accompanied with torrential rain and a storm surge, according to authorities.

 

08:15 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: People witness high tide triggered at Gateway of Mumbai

People see the high tide that Cyclone Biparjoy caused at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Later today, the storm is anticipated to make landfall in Gujarat, which is nearby.

 

08:11 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: High tidal waves hit Gujarat

IMD predicts that VSCS Biparjoy will pass across Saurashtra, Kutch, and the neighbouring Pakistani beaches between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by this evening.

 

07:48 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat's Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions

 

07:27 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka closed

 

06:58 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Border Security Force on stand-by

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made sufficient preparations in response to Cyclone "Biparjoy"'s approach to Gujarat's coastal regions in order to handle any issues brought on by the storm.

 

06:51 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: IMD has issued Red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch

The Saurashtra and Kutch beaches of Gujarat have received a Red alert due to Cyclone "Biparjoy," according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

 

20:24 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclone in the arabian sea

Cyclone Biparjoy's presence in the Arabian Sea had initially delayed and reduced the intensity of the onset of monsoon by pulling both moisture and convection.

20:23 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Southwest monsoon from sunday

The southwest monsoon is set to advance further into the southern peninsula and eastern parts of the country from Sunday after an initial delay in its onset over Kerala.

20:10 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: No immediate threat to Mumbai

 

20:00 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 45,000 people shifted to shelter homes

As a result of the disastrous effects of cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall on or near the Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district on the evening of June 15, more than 45000 people have been relocated to shelter homes in Gujarat's coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch. 

 

19:59 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting the movement of people on beaches

19:56 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: BSF builds shelter for locals in coastal areas of Gujarat

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made particular arrangements to guarantee the safety of those residing along the shoreline as it prepares for the challenges posed by the effects of severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" along the Rann of Kutchh up until Rajasthan. 

 

14:06 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Expected to make landfall

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall with winds of approximately 140-150 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts up to 170 km/h.

12:49 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclone to cross India near Jakhau Port on June 1

 

11:55 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: State govt instructions

According to an official, the state government wants to evacuate those who live less than 10 kilometres from the coast. According to him, one death associated with the cyclone has been reported thus far.

11:54 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Damage to Kutcha houses in districts

The Met department reported complete destruction of thatched buildings and significant damage to kutcha houses in numerous districts as Biparjoy is ready to make landfall between Gujarat's Mandvi and Pakistan's port city of Karachi on June 15. 

10:35 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclone in western coast

The only other cyclone to strike the western coast in nearly 60 years is Cyclone Biparjoy.

 

10:18 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Landfall to hit jakhau port tomorrow

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the strong storm would make landfall close to Jakhau port on the evening of June 15.

 

09:18 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: People evacuated in Gujarat so far

The administration reported that they have so far evacuated roughly 37,800 people who live near the sea in eight districts of the state as Cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards the Kutch coast in Gujarat.

 

08:36 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Moonsoon won't be affected further, says IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Biparjoy is now entirely cut off from the monsoonal flow and won't have any negative effects on the advancement or performance of the rain-bearing system.

 

08:13 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Major damage expected in some regions

In these regions, the extremely powerful cyclonic storm has the potential to uproot power and communication poles, interfere with railroads, and harm orchards, plantations, and standing crops.

 

07:43 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Major damage expected

The Met department predicted complete thatched house destruction and significant kutcha house damage in the districts of Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh, and Rajkot. 

 

07:19 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Moderate rainfall to Mumbai

The minimum temperature in Mumbai fell sharply on Tuesday as a result of moderate rainfall caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

 

07:19 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: 30,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters

Authorities moved 30,000 people to temporary shelters on Tuesday, two days before the severe cyclone Biparjoy was anticipated to make landfall close to Jakhau port.

 

07:18 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy live: Union Minister RK Singh reviews preparations

The preparations for maintaining the power supply in coastal parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan were discussed at a review meeting on Tuesday with senior personnel from the Ministry of Power, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the Grid Controller of India, and PGCIL.

 

07:05 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Western Railways cancelled

The Western Railways has canceled 67 trains that would have passed through the areas where Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to have an impact on meteorological conditions.

 

