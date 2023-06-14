LIVE | Cyclone Biparjoy in India: Scenes Of Devastation In Gujarat; Schools, Colleges Shut In Dwarka

Cyclone Biparjoy in India Live Updates: The state administration has relocated more than 74,000 people who live near the coast as a precaution and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief measures, according to officials on Wednesday. Cyclone "Biparjoy" is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is anticipated to make landfall on Thursday evening as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with winds up to 150 km per hour.