CYCLONE BIPARJOY

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclonic Storm To Weaken Into Deep Depression Over Saurashtra & Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: After Biparjoy made landfall, PM Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation, scroll down for latest updates.

 

 

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation in the state after Biparjoy made landfall.

16 June 2023
15:24 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Cyclonic Storm To Weaken Further 

According to IMD, the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is very likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and weaken further into a deep depression over Saurashtra & Kutch around night of today, the 16th June.

14:31 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens, Kutch To Witness Significant Rainfall

The cyclone's power has diminished. As a result, Kutch may get significant rainfall. Rainfall that ranges from heavy to extremely heavy is forecast for Morbi, Jamnagar, and Dwarka. In numerous areas, including Porbandar and Rajkot, there may be significant rains. Tomorrow there is a good chance of very heavy rain in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Patan, and Kutch: Manorama Mohanty, Director of the MET.

13:53 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel assesses the impact 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel continued to assess the impact of cyclone Biparjoy at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar after he reviewed the rescue and relief operation the previous day.
 

13:51 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Two people died before landfall

In the aftermath of landfall, nobody was injured. Moreover, 24 animals died. There have been 23 injuries. In roughly a thousand communities, the supply of electricity has been cut off. 800 trees have been lost.

 

13:29 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: NDRF team in Rajasthan

South Rajasthan is anticipated to have rain as the storm weakens and develops into a deep depression. We have dispatched a team to Jalore at the request of the Rajasthani government. In addition, we have 5 teams deployed in Maharashtra and 4 teams in Karnataka.

 

13:07 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Parts of Madhya Pradesh likely to receive rain

Due to the effects of cyclone Biparjoy, the Meteorological Department has warned that there is a chance of light-moderate to heavy rain in several locations in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the northern regions of Madhya Pradesh.

 

13:05 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: IMD issues red alert for Jalore and Barmer in Rajasthan

The Jalore and Barmer areas have received a "red" signal from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The locations where the alert has been sounded may have more than 200 mm of rainfall.

 

13:02 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: 8 SDRF, and 1 NDRF teams deployed in Rajasthan

In order to rescue those harmed by the heavy rains, eight companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been stationed in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner, and one company of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been stationed in Kishangarh in the Ajmer district.

 

 

12:40 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, asked AAP members to assist those impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy on Friday.

 

12:22 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Rainfall in Rajasthan

A meteorological department official said 60-70 mm rains occurred at a few places on Thursday night and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in both the districts and adjoining areas on Friday.

12:21 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy centered 30 km from Bhuj, says IMD

The centre of Gujarat's Cyclone Biparjoy located 30 kilometres from Bhuj. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director of IMD, stated. IMD continued, "Biparjoy will intensify into a deep depression over Saurashtra, Kutch, and surrounding areas with 50-60 kph to 70 kph."

 

12:01 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Waterlogging at Gujarat coast

Following the landfall of Cyclone "Biparjoy" yesterday along the Gujarat coast, waterlogging was seen in a number of places in Bhuj.

11:58 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: NDRF Personnel conduct road clearance operation

11:57 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Biparjoy lashes at Gujarat coast

On June 16, 2023, after storm Biparjoy made landfall, residents of Mandvi town, about 100 kilometres southeast of Jakhau Port, walk in the rain while severe winds blow through the area.

11:34 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Alert issued for Jalore and Barmer

According to the official, Jalore had 69 mm of rain from Thursday night to Friday morning. Jalore and Barmer received a "red" alert from the Met department. The locations where the alert has been sounded may have more than 200 mm of rainfall.

11:30 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Biparjoy to weaken further

The cyclone will weaken and move further over Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali and Sirohi where very heavy rainfall is likely, according to Met Department.

11:25 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Kutch and parts of Saurashtra received heavy rainfall

Almost all of Gujarat's districts are anticipated to suffer strong winds and light to heavy rainfall: IMD

11:19 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Heavy rains, strong winds damage 300 electric poles in Gujarat's Morbi

After Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal portions of the state on Thursday evening, heavy rains and gusting winds with speeds of over 115-120 km per hour wrecked havoc in Gujarat's Morbi district, breaking over 300 electric poles and causing power outages in about 45 villages.

