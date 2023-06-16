Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclonic Storm To Weaken Into Deep Depression Over Saurashtra & Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation in the state after Biparjoy made landfall.