Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates December 19: Suspicious object found in Paschim Vihar, bomb detection teams reaches on spot

Delhi LIVE News Updates: Delhi woke up to a dense foggy morning on December 19 with terrible visibility. Delhi experienced its coldest night of the season for the fourth consecutive day, with temperatures dropping to 6 degrees Celsius. The highest and lowest temperatures from December 17 to December 21 will be 22.5 and 8 degrees celsius, respectively, while from December 22 to 26 they will be 21.4 and 7 degrees celsius. Further, around 20 trains have been delayed by 15 minutes to 2 hours due to dense fog in the national capital affecting road and rail traffic movement. Precautionary measures like speed restrictions have been put in place.

Nearly 55,000 farmers from various states are expected to reach Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today, December 19, 2022. Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) is organising the protest rally to put various demands including the waiving off of GST on buying and selling of farm products. Hence, as a result, Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid any traffic jams.

An unattended bag was found near a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Monday following which, a bomb disposal squad team was rushed to the spot. A digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside.

