Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Delhi Police Seizes ‘Punjab Govt’ Vehicle With Liquor, Cash, And AAP Pamphlets

With only days remaining before the high-stakes Delhi assembly elections, both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are intensifying their campaigns. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP, took the lead by emphasizing his party’s welfare programs, including 24-hour free electricity, high-quality education, and healthcare services for Delhi’s residents.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of misusing public money to provide loans to the rich, warning that if the BJP wins, all current services provided to the people of Delhi will be cut. He drew a sharp distinction between the AAP’s focus on public welfare and the BJP’s policies, claiming that the AAP’s efforts—such as free electricity, water, and healthcare—benefit ordinary people, while the BJP favors the affluent.

At a rally in Jangpura, Kejriwal urged voters to back AAP to continue enjoying free electricity and cautioned that the BJP would eliminate these subsidies if they take power. He promised that under AAP, residents of Jangpura would have direct access to government officials, ensuring quick resolution of any issues.