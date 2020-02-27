Live: Delhi L-G appeals for peace; death toll due to violence stands at 27

NEW DELHI: Days after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, which has claimed the lives of at least 27 people and left hundreds of others injured in northeast Delhi, the situation in the national capital remains tense on Thursday (February 27, 2020). Amid appeals for calm and peace from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several top political leaders, the security forces conducted a flag march in different parts of Northeast district to monitor the situation in the area.

All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march.The newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in the Northeast district. Meanwhile, security has been deployed at various locations in the district with Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar among the violence-hit areas in the Northeast district.

On Wednesday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also visited the most-affected northeast district.

