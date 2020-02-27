Live: Delhi L-G appeals for peace; death toll due to violence stands at 27

27 February 2020, 08:02 AM
Meanwhile, Delhi HC judge S Muralidhar, hearing cases related to violence, has been transferred as part of routine exercise. Delhi Bar Council expresses shock over judge's transfer
27 February 2020, 08:00 AM
Baijal also attended a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting resolved to enhance police-MLA coordination, quell rumour-mongering and reactivate peace committees in various localities of the city, says reports.
27 February 2020, 08:00 AM
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal appeals to people to help the police and security agencies in restoring peace and maintaining law and order and communal harmony in the city
27 February 2020, 07:58 AM
Delhi Special Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava took stock of the situation in northeast Delhi. Security deployed at various locations in the area.
27 February 2020, 07:57 AM
Deeply troubled over deaths in clashes in northeast Delhi: US House Foreign Committee
27 February 2020, 07:57 AM
Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendant of LNJP hospital confirms 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has confirms 25 deaths. Total death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 27 as of now.
27 February 2020, 07:55 AM
Security forces conduct flag march in different parts of Northeast Delhi. Herer are some visuals from Jafrabad and Maujpur areas.
