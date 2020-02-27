हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Delhi L-G appeals for peace; death toll due to violence stands at 27

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 08:02
NEW DELHI: Days after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, which has claimed the lives of at least 27 people and left hundreds of others injured in northeast Delhi, the situation in the national capital remains tense on Thursday (February 27, 2020). Amid appeals for calm and peace from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several top political leaders, the security forces conducted a flag march in different parts of Northeast district to monitor the situation in the area.

All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march.The newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in the Northeast district. Meanwhile, security has been deployed at various locations in the district with Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar among the violence-hit areas in the Northeast district.

On Wednesday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also visited the most-affected northeast district. 

Tune in to Zee News for more updates on Delhi violence and related developments:-

27 February 2020, 08:02 AM

Meanwhile, Delhi HC judge S Muralidhar, hearing cases related to violence, has been transferred as part of routine exercise. Delhi Bar Council expresses shock over judge's transfer

27 February 2020, 08:00 AM

Baijal also attended a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting resolved to enhance police-MLA coordination, quell rumour-mongering and reactivate peace committees in various localities of the city, says reports.

27 February 2020, 08:00 AM

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal appeals to people to help the police and security agencies in restoring peace and maintaining law and order and communal harmony in the city

 

27 February 2020, 07:58 AM

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava took stock of the situation in northeast Delhi. Security deployed at various locations in the area.

27 February 2020, 07:57 AM

Deeply troubled over deaths in clashes in northeast Delhi: US House Foreign Committee

27 February 2020, 07:57 AM

Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendant of LNJP hospital confirms 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has confirms 25 deaths. Total death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 27 as of now.

27 February 2020, 07:55 AM

Security forces conduct flag march in different parts of Northeast Delhi. Herer are some visuals from Jafrabad and Maujpur areas.

 

