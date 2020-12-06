हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Dilli Chalo protest Live updates: Farmers agree to sixth round of talks with Centre on Dec 9

The meeting between the three ministers of the Central government and representatives of 32 major farmers` organisations will be held on December 9 again as the fifth round of meeting at Vigyan Bhawan didn`t reach to any conclusion.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 6, 2020 - 06:54
Comments |
IANS photo

The meeting between the three ministers of the Central government and representatives of 32 major farmers` organisations will be held on December 9 again as the fifth round of meeting at Vigyan Bhawan didn`t reach to any conclusion.

Farmer leaders present in the meeting on Saturday said that the ministers said that decision on the farm laws will be taken after discussing it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sandeep Gidde of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh, who came to participate in the meeting from Maharashtra, said when the farmer leaders warned to boycott the meeting if the three laws are not withdrawn, the Agriculture Minister Narenda Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State Som Prakash said that they will take up the matter to Prime Minister and the cabinet under his chairmanship will take some decision on it.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for all the latest updates on farmers protests. 

  • 96,08,211Confirmed
  • 1,39,700Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,60,45,464Confirmed
  • 15,21,598Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M51S

Narendra Singh Tomar requests to farmer leaders to ask protesting senior citizens, children to go home