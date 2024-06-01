Live Updates | Exit Poll Results 2024: Lok Sabha Election Voting Ends Today; All Eyes On Result Prediction

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: With the Lok Sabha elections concluding today, all eyes are now on exit poll results that will be made public around 7pm this evening. The Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases starting April 19. The voter turnout has been normal on the patterns of the 2019 polls except for the first phase. In Phase 1, the voter turnout was 66.14% and mostly remained around this in the rest of the phases with 66.71% in Phase 2, 65.68% in Phase 3, 69.16% in Phase 4, 62.20% in Phase 5, 63.37% in Phase 6 and the polling for Phase 7 is to conclude this evening.

Both the BJP and the Congress have exuded confidence of victory after the five phases of elections. While the BJP is seeking a third term for Narendra Modi, the Congress is looking to return to power after warming the opposition benches for the last 10 years.

How Correct Were Exit Polls In 2019 and 2014?

The exit polls in 2019 predicted the NDA to return power with around 306 and missed the pulse. It underestimated the BJP-led NDA’s performance, as the bloc won 353 seats while the Congress-led UPA got 93. The most correct edit polls in 2019 were India Today-Axis which gave 352 seats to the NDA and News 24-Today's Chanakya which predicted 350 seats for the NDA.

In 2014, most of the exit polls gave the NDA 283 seats and the UPA 105 seats, missing the pulse of the nation as the NDA went on to win 336 seats while the UPA got 60 seats. In the 2014 general election, only News 24-Chanakya was near to the result as it predicted 340 seats for the NDA.

Stay Tuned For Live Exit Polls Results