Farmers protest Live: Meeting between protesting farmer leaders and Centre fails to end deadlock, to meet again on January 8

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday that he is hopeful that the two parties (government and farmer unions) will find a positive solution on the farm laws issue. "I am hopeful that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all issues in the meeting," he said."Baithak mein sabhi vishyon par charcha hogi. ( We will discuss every issue in the meeting)," the minister said.

Tomar said the government will definitely try to discuss the three agri laws 'clause by clause' if farmers remain persistent on their demand of repeal of three farm laws.

The seventh round of talks between the central government and farmer union leaders began at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today.

