हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers protest Live: Meeting between protesting farmer leaders and Centre fails to end deadlock, to meet again on January 8

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on farmer protest.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 4, 2021 - 19:14
Comments |
ANI photo

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday that he is hopeful that the two parties (government and farmer unions) will find a positive solution on the farm laws issue. "I am hopeful that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all issues in the meeting," he said."Baithak mein sabhi vishyon par charcha hogi. ( We will discuss every issue in the meeting)," the minister said.

Tomar said the government will definitely try to discuss the three agri laws 'clause by clause' if farmers remain persistent on their demand of repeal of three farm laws.

The seventh round of talks between the central government and farmer union leaders began at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. 

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on farmer protest.

4 January 2021, 18:45 PM

Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union: Discussion took place on our demands -- repeal of the three laws and MSP. We will not go home until the laws are withdrawn (Kannon wapasi nahi, to ghar wapasi nahi).

4 January 2021, 18:42 PM

Yudhvir Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union: The minister wanted us to discuss the law point-wise. We rejected it and said that there is no point in discussing the laws because we want a complete rollback of the laws. Govt intends to take us towards amendments but we will not accept it.

4 January 2021, 18:42 PM

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar: We wanted farmer unions to discuss three laws clause-wise. We could not reach any solution as farmer union remained adamant on the repeal of the laws. Looking at today's discussion, I hope that we will have a meaningful discussion during our next meeting and we will come to a conclusion.

4 January 2021, 18:13 PM

The meeting between protesting farmer leaders and Centre concludes at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Next round of talks to be held on January 8 at 2 pm.

 

4 January 2021, 17:38 PM

Delhi: Union Minister Som Prakash meet farmers representatives at Vigyan Bhavan.

4 January 2021, 15:54 PM

Farmers' leaders have food during the lunch break at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan where the government is holding talks with them on three new farm laws.
 

4 January 2021, 15:29 PM

Delhi: Before the start of the meeting, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash and representatives of farmers observe a two-minute silence for farmers who died during the ongoing protest.
 

4 January 2021, 14:43 PM

A delegation of farmer leaders arrive at Vigyan Bhawan for talks with Union Government on the three farm laws. "We hope there is a breakthrough in this meeting in the new year," a farmer leader told ANI. 

The seventh round of talks between central government and farmers has begun. 

4 January 2021, 14:42 PM

Seventh round of meeting between central government and farmers' representatives begins at Vigyan Bhawan.

  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M40S

India China Tension: China's conspiracy to provoke India, picture surfaced