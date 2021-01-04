Farmers protest Live: Meeting between protesting farmer leaders and Centre fails to end deadlock, to meet again on January 8

4 January 2021, 18:45 PM
Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union: Discussion took place on our demands -- repeal of the three laws and MSP. We will not go home until the laws are withdrawn (Kannon wapasi nahi, to ghar wapasi nahi).
Discussion took place on our demands -- repeal of the three laws and MSP... Kannon wapasi nahi, to ghar wapasi nahi (We will not go home until the laws are withdrawn): Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union
4 January 2021, 18:42 PM
Yudhvir Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union: The minister wanted us to discuss the law point-wise. We rejected it and said that there is no point in discussing the laws because we want a complete rollback of the laws. Govt intends to take us towards amendments but we will not accept it.
The minister wanted us to discuss the law point-wise. We rejected it and said that there is no point in discussing the laws because we want a complete rollback of the laws. Govt intends to take us towards amendments but we will not accept it: Yudhvir Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union
4 January 2021, 18:42 PM
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar: We wanted farmer unions to discuss three laws clause-wise. We could not reach any solution as farmer union remained adamant on the repeal of the laws. Looking at today's discussion, I hope that we will have a meaningful discussion during our next meeting and we will come to a conclusion.
We wanted farmer unions to discuss three laws clause-wise. We could not reach any solution as farmer union remained adamant on the repeal of the laws: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
4 January 2021, 18:13 PM
The meeting between protesting farmer leaders and Centre concludes at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Next round of talks to be held on January 8 at 2 pm.
4 January 2021, 17:38 PM
Delhi: Union Minister Som Prakash meet farmers representatives at Vigyan Bhavan.
Union Minister Som Prakash meet farmers representatives at Vigyan Bhavan.
4 January 2021, 15:54 PM
Farmers' leaders have food during the lunch break at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan where the government is holding talks with them on three new farm laws.
Delhi: Farmers' representatives have food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the government is holding talks with farmers on three farm laws.
4 January 2021, 15:29 PM
Delhi: Before the start of the meeting, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash and representatives of farmers observe a two-minute silence for farmers who died during the ongoing protest.
Delhi: Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash along with government officials and representatives of farmers observe a two-minute silence for farmers who died during the ongoing protest.
4 January 2021, 14:43 PM
A delegation of farmer leaders arrive at Vigyan Bhawan for talks with Union Government on the three farm laws. "We hope there is a breakthrough in this meeting in the new year," a farmer leader told ANI.
The seventh round of talks between central government and farmers has begun.
4 January 2021, 14:42 PM
Seventh round of meeting between central government and farmers' representatives begins at Vigyan Bhawan.
Delhi: Seventh round of meeting between Central Government & farmers' representatives begins at Vigyan Bhawan.
#FarmLaws
