Live: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Trump on sidelines of G20 Summit

28 June 2019, 06:43 AM
Trump and PM Modi met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting. The meeting assumes significance with the US president championing his 'America First' policy and pushing for lower tariffs on US products. Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"
This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.
28 June 2019, 06:40 AM
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi at bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Osaka, Japan: In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations & defence relations.
28 June 2019, 06:40 AM
PM Modi: In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations, and defence relations.
28 June 2019, 06:38 AM
PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Japan's Osaka.
Japan: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting between India & US in Osaka
28 June 2019, 06:37 AM
PM Modi explains 'JAI'-- Japan, America and India - at the trilateral meeting.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the trilateral meeting between United States, Japan & India in Osaka on the sidelines of #G20Summit : Japan, America and India, 'JAI', means victory.
28 June 2019, 06:36 AM
Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries: Donald Trump at JAI meet
US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between US, Japan & India in Osaka: Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries
28 June 2019, 06:35 AM
"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," tweeted the PM's Office
Committed to a better future.
Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka.
PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories.
PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI.
28 June 2019, 06:34 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe Friday ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.
During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.