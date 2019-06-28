close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Trump on sidelines of G20 Summit

This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in Lok Sabha election.

Last Updated: Friday, June 28, 2019 - 06:52
Comments |
ANI Photo

OSAKA/NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Japan's Osaka on the sidelines of G20 Summit. The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

Here are live updates from G20 Summit:

 

28 June 2019, 06:43 AM

Trump and PM Modi met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting. The meeting assumes significance with the US president championing his 'America First' policy and pushing for lower tariffs on US products. Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election. 

28 June 2019, 06:40 AM

28 June 2019, 06:40 AM

PM Modi: In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations, and defence relations.

28 June 2019, 06:38 AM

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Japan's Osaka.

 

28 June 2019, 06:37 AM

PM Modi explains 'JAI'-- Japan, America and India - at the trilateral meeting.

28 June 2019, 06:36 AM

Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries: Donald Trump at JAI meet

 

28 June 2019, 06:35 AM

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka.  PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," tweeted the PM's Office

 

28 June 2019, 06:34 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe Friday ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.
During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

Must Watch

PT14M19S

DNA Analysis of Slogan ''Jai Shree Ram'' raised in Japan