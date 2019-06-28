Live: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Trump on sidelines of G20 Summit

28 June 2019, 06:43 AM

Trump and PM Modi met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting. The meeting assumes significance with the US president championing his 'America First' policy and pushing for lower tariffs on US products. Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.