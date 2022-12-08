Gondal Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates Vidhan Sabha Chunav: Counting underway
Gondal Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: A total of 4 candidates have contested from Gondal Gujarat Assembly seat that includes Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja from BJP, Nimishaben Khunt from AAP and Desai Yatish Govindlal from Congress.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Counting of votes for Gondal Gujarat Assembly is begining shortly. A total of 4 candidates are fighting for the Assembly constituency. Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja from BJP, Nimishaben Khunt from AAP, Desai Yatish Govindlal from INC and Mukesh Dholumal Vardhani IND) are the candidates from the Gondal Gujarat Assembly seat.
Check Live updates
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion