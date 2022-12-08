Gondal Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates Vidhan Sabha Chunav: Counting underway

New Delhi: Counting of votes for Gondal Gujarat Assembly is begining shortly. A total of 4 candidates are fighting for the Assembly constituency. Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja from BJP, Nimishaben Khunt from AAP, Desai Yatish Govindlal from INC and Mukesh Dholumal Vardhani IND) are the candidates from the Gondal Gujarat Assembly seat.

