LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022: Polling for Phase 1 today, over 700 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022: Polling for Phase 1 today, over 700 candidates in fray
LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022: Out of the total 788 candidates in the first phase of polling, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress, and five by the AAP. Over 2.3 crore registered voters in the state are eligible to cast their votes in the 1st phase of the elections.
Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022 LIVE Coverage: Gujarat on Thursday (December 1, 2022) will vote in the first phase of its much-awaited Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state. The voting is scheduled to begin at 8 AM and will continue till 5 pm across 14,382 polling stations. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the polls, of which, 339 are independent candidates. Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress, and five by the AAP. Apart from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded their candidates in various seats that will go to polls on Thursday.
While the saffron party and Congress are contesting in all 89 seats, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is fighting in 88 seats. AAP's candidate from the Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase. Among other parties, the BSP has fielded 57 candidates, BTP 14, and CPI-M four candidates.
Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections. These include 5.74 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years and 4,945 above the age of 99 years.
It is noteworthy that out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress got 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 1 polling:
Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 1 polling: AAP's Isudan Gadhvi, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba in fray
AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting from the Khambhalia seat in the Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra region that goes to polls on Thursday. AAP's state unit president Gopal Italia is also contesting from Katargam in Surat.
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is also among the prominent candidates in the first phase. She is contesting from Jamnagar (North) on a BJP ticket.
BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi from different seats in Surat and five-time MLA Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (Rural) are also contesting in the first phase of elections.
Sitting Congress MLAs like Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana and Mohammad Javed Pirzada are also among the candidates in the fray in the first phase from seats in the Saurashtra region.
Seven-time MLA and veteran tribal leader Chhotu Vasava is contesting from Jhagadia in Bharuch.
Gujarat Assembly Election: Voting in 1st phase to be held in 14,382 polling stations
In the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats, the voting will take place in 14,382 polling stations, of which 3,311 are in the urban and 11,071 are in rural areas.
The election body has set up 89 'model polling stations', as many stations are run by differently-abled people, 89 eco-friendly polling stations, and 611 are run by women. There are also 18 polling stations run by the youth.
As many as 34,324 ballot units, an equal number of control units, and 38,749 Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used for the election in the first phase, the release said.
According to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a total of 2,20,288 trained officers and employees will be on duty for the smooth conduct of the election process.
In the first phase, 27,978 presiding officers and 78,985 polling officers will be on duty.
Gujarat elections: Of 89 seats going to polls in first phase, BJP won 48 in 2017, Congress 40
Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress got 40, and one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP, Congress contesting in all 89 seats, AAP in 88
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are contesting in all 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its candidates in 88 seats.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 57 candidates, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) 14, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has fielded four candidates.
Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to vote in the 1st phase of the Assembly elections. Of these, 5.74 lakh voters are in the 18-19 years age group, and 4,945 are above the age of 99 years.
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Over 700 candidates in fray in first phase of polls
Over 2.39 crore registered voters are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls and will decide the fate of as many as 788 candidates.
Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022
LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022: Gujarat will vote in the first phase of its Assembly elections in 89 seats on Thursday. The voting in 19 districts spread across Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state will be held at 14,382 polling stations. It will start at 8 AM and will conclude at 5 pm.
