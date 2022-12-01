LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 1 Polling 2022: Gujarat Assembly polls record 34.48% voter turnout till 1 pm
LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022: Out of the total 788 candidates in the first phase of polling, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress, and five by the AAP. Over 2.3 crore registered voters in the state are eligible to cast their votes in the 1st phase of the elections.
Trending Photos
Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022 LIVE Coverage: The high-stake electoral battle for Gujarat begins on Thursday (December 1, 2022) as nearly 2 crore voters will cast their votes in the first phase of the much-awaited Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state.
The voting is scheduled to begin at 8 AM and will continue till 5 PM across 14,382 polling stations. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the polls, of which, 339 are independent candidates. Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress, and five by the AAP. Apart from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded their candidates in various seats that will go to polls on Thursday.
While the saffron party and Congress are contesting in all 89 seats, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is fighting in 88 seats. AAP's candidate from the Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase. Among other parties, the BSP has fielded 57 candidates, BTP 14, and CPI-M four candidates.
Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections. These include 5.74 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years and 4,945 above the age of 99 years. It is noteworthy that out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress got 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.
Stay tuned to www.zeenews.com for latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 1 polling
Gujarat Assembly polls: 34.48% voter turnout till 1pm in the first phase of polling
The first phase of polling began today at around 8 pm in Gujarat. However, the day witnessed lazier polling as Gujarat recorded less than 35% turnout recorded till 1pm.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh said that the people of the district are voting very enthusiastically as the city has recorded 26 per cent polling till 12 noon.
People are voting very enthusiastically. In Rajkot district, 26 per cent polling has been recorded till 12 noon. No untoward incident has been reported so far. We are monitoring sensitive polling stations through webcasting: Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh#GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/HI6HjpjG61
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Elections Live: Man reschedules his wedding for elections
Prafulbhai More, a man whose wedding was scheduled for Thursday morning, rescheduled it for the evening. After casting his vote in Tapi, he said, "I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we've to go to Maharashtra for it"
Gujarat Elections Update: Check district wise voter turnout here
Here is the detailed district wise voter turnout till 11 am
Amreli 19%
Bharuch 17.57
Bhavnagar 18.84
Botad 18.50
Dangs 24.99
Devbhoomi Dwarka 15.86
Gir-Somnath 20.75
Jamnagar 17.85
Junagadh 18.85
Kutch 17.62
Morbi 22.27
Narmada 23.73
Navsari 21.79
Porbandar 16.49
Rajkot 18.98
Surat 17.92
Surendranagar 20.67
Tapi 26.47
Valsad 19.57
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya casts vote
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya casts his vote in Hanol, Bhavnagar.
Union Health Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya casts his vote for the first phase of #GujaratElections2022, in Hanol, Bhavnagar pic.twitter.com/RsIkgxvk2j
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Union minister Darshana Jardosh casts vote in Surat
Union minister Darshana Jardosh casts vote in Surat saying, "People are voting for double-engine govt in the state. People from every community have been voting and we'll be forming govt with an absolute majority."
Gujarat records 18.95% voter turnout till 11am
18.95% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the first phase of #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/0yVvtuIopk
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
As per the latest reports, Gujarat has recorded18.95% voter turnout till 11am.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: "Don't stoop so low as to beat a small child," says AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia
“Voting is being done deliberately slow in Katargam AC. @ECISVEEP In this way, if you have to work only under the pressure of BJP goons, then why do you get elections done? On an average, 3.5% voting has been done in the entire state, but only 1.41% has been done in Katargam. Don't stoop so low as to beat a small child.” - AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia tweets
कतारगाम AC मे जानबूझ कर वोटिंग स्लो कराया जा रहा है। @ECISVEEP इस तरीके से भाजपाई गुंडों के दबाव के ही काम करना है तो फिर चुनाव ही क्यो करवाते हो?
पुरे प्रदेश मे ओसत 3.5% मतदान हुआ है लेकिन कतारगाम मे सिर्फ 1.41 ही हो पाया है। एक छोटे से बच्चे को हराने के लिए इतना मत गीरो।
— Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Members of royal family arrive in vintage car to cast votes
Gujarat | Mandhatasinh Jadej Thakor Saheb and Kadambari Devi - members of the erstwhile royal family in Rajkot cast their votes today in the first phase of #GujaratElection2022
They arrived at the polling station in a vintage car. pic.twitter.com/o2XRv60zCr
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Mandhatasinh Jadej Thakor Saheb and Kadambari Devi, the members of the erstwhile royal family in Rajkot, arrived at the polling station in a vintage car to cast their votes.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Mansukh Mandaviya meets villagers before casting vote
#GujaratElections2022 | Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with villagers, before casting his vote, in Hanol village in Bhavnagar district. pic.twitter.com/QHj6RtMf7E
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets villagers, interacts with them before casting his vote, in Hanol village in Bhavnagar district.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Speaker Nimaben Acharya casts her vote
Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya casts her vote for the first phase of #GujaratElections2022, at a polling station in Bhuj. pic.twitter.com/wpGttVvshR
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Speaker Nimaben Acharya casts her vote at a polling station in Bhuj for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Father & sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja in Jamnagar
#GujaratAssemblyPolls | Anirudhsinh Jadeja & Naina Jadeja - father & sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja - vote at a polling station in Jamnagar
Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is BJP candidate from Jamnagar North while Anirudhsinh & Naina campaigned for Congress candidate pic.twitter.com/RxCJGlDUGT
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Anirudhsinh Jadeja & Naina Jadeja - father & sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja cast their votes at a polling station in Jamnagar. Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP candidate from Jamnagar North. However, Jadeja's father and sister named Anirudhsinh & Naina respectively campaigned for Congress candidate.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja casts his vote
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja casts his vote in Jamnagar. Earlier in the morning, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja voted in Rajkot. Ravindra Jadeja says, "I appeal to the people to vote in large numbers."
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia casts his vote
AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia casts his vote from Bhavnagar.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Mumtaz Patel, late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter
We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here (Ankleshwar): Mumtaz Patel, late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/GpTIyy2pDY
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here (Ankleshwar): Mumtaz Patel, late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Mumtaz Patel, late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter
We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here (Ankleshwar): Mumtaz Patel, late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/GpTIyy2pDY
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here (Ankleshwar): Mumtaz Patel, late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rivaba Jadeja's sister-in-law comments
Not the first time it's happening. Several families in Jamnagar have members working for different parties. Be satisfied with your ideology, give your 100% & the better one will win: Naina Jadeja, sister-in-law of BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, who campaigned for Congress
My love for my brother stays the same. My sister-in-law is a BJP candidate as of now. As a sister-in-law she is good: Naina Jadeja
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Gujarat records a 4.78% voter turnout
As the polling for Gujarat assembly is underway, Gujarat has recorded a voter turnout of 4.78% till 9am.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi appeals for ‘progressive future of Gujarat’
Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "There is an appeal to all the brothers and sisters of Gujarat, vote…
for employment
cheap gas cylinder
for loan waiver of farmers
For the progressive future of Gujarat, vote in large numbers and make this festival of democracy a success."
गुजरात के सभी भाई बहनों से अपील है, वोट करें…
रोज़गार के लिए
सस्ते गैस सिलेंडर के लिए
किसानों की कर्ज़ा माफी के लिए
गुजरात के प्रगतिशील भविष्य के लिए, भारी संख्या में मतदान करें और लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व को सफल बनाएं।#કોંગ્રેસ_આવે_છે
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel and his wife cast their votes
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and his wife cast their votes at a polling booth in Navsari, in the first phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/arfLPui2cj
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel reached polling booth in Navsari along with his wife and both of them cast their votes at for first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani targets BJP
Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani, after casting his vote, said, "Inflation and joblessness have increased in Gujarat due to the failure of BJP govt. Gas & fuel prices have skyrocketed, privatisation of education has happened. There will be a transition of power and Congres will come."
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani casts his vote
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani cast his votes in Rajkot. He and his wife Anjali Rupani, both went together to cast their votes.
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali Rupani cast their votes at a polling station in Rajkot, in the first phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/Kvain9rjCU
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal urges to vote for ‘better future’
Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Voting is being held on 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections today. My appeal to all the voters of the assembly constituencies where voting is taking place in Gujarat today- “You have a golden opportunity, do vote for the better future of Gujarat and your children, this time do something big.”
गुजरात चुनाव के पहले चरण में आज 89 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है। गुजरात में आज जिन-जिन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में वोटिंग है वहाँ के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील- “आपके पास सुनहरा मौक़ा आया है, गुजरात और अपने बच्चों के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए वोट ज़रूर देकर आइए, इस बार कुछ बड़ा करके आइए।”
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Ex-Guj CM Vijay Rupani urges people to cast their votes
I appeal to people to cast their votes. Voting is necessary to safeguard democracy. I am confident that BJP is going to form the Govt in Gujarat for the seventh time. People have love & respect for PM Modi, they won't go anywhere else: Ex-Guj CM Vijay Rupani
I appeal to people to cast their votes. Voting is necessary to safeguard democracy. I am confident that BJP is going to form the Govt in Gujarat for the seventh time. People have love & respect for PM Modi, they won't go anywhere else: Ex-Guj CM Vijay Rupani#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/yTIBhrHjM2
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Women voters cast their votes
As the voting begins in Gujarat, women voters gather to cast their votes.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: PM modi appeals to voters to exercise their franchise
Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: People queue up to cast their votes
People have alreday begun casting their votes at polling booths at Piraman School in the Ankleshwar Assembly constituency in Bharuch.
The 2 crore voters of Gujarat will decide the fate of the political parties as 89 constituencies in19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat goes for polling.
People queue up to cast their votes at polling booths at Piraman School in the Ankleshwar Assembly constituency in Bharuch. Voting for the first phase of the election has begun.#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/5fn3M5Tbkg
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: First phase of Gujarat polling begins
Voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections 2022 begins.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: CEC Rajiv Kumar's sincere appeal to voters
Gujarat is celebrating festival of democracy today. On behalf of EC, my sincere appeal to all 4.9 cr voters of Guj to vote today & on 5th Dec during 2nd phase of elections. Over 4 lakh PwD voters & 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters in Gujarat: CEC Rajiv Kumar
Gujarat is celebrating festival of democracy today. On behalf of EC, my sincere appeal to all 4.9 cr voters of Guj to vote today & on 5th Dec during 2nd phase of elections. Over 4 lakh PwD voters & 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters in Gujarat: CEC Rajiv Kumar #GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/NIEznRgvOT
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022:Mock polls conducted in Bharuch
Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178 at Piraman school in Bharuch few hours ahead of the voting. Gujarat will go for the first phase of Assembly elections shortly.
Gujarat | Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178, Piraman school in Bharuch
Voting for the first phase of Assembly elections will start at 8 am.#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/xAmupZb0SM
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate, requests people to vote as much as possible
Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate
Gujarat | Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate #GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/Ujr1T2TLyq
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Candidate Piyush Patel attacked ahead of voting
Few hours ahead of voting, Navsari BJP candidate Piyush Patel has been attacked by 40 -50 unidentified people. Piyush Patel claims that it is a politically motivated attack. Soon after he was attacked, the party members came out in his support. Moreover, they also went to register a complaint regarding the same.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 39 political parties contesting in the election
For those unaware, 39 political parties are contesting in the Gujarat assembly elections 2022. A total of 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates have been fielded. While the BJP is confident of retaining the power as it has alraedy been ruling the state for 27 years, Congress is leaving no stone unturned to stay in opposition in teh state.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Polling for phase 1 today
Gujarat is scheduled to go for polling for the first phase of assembly elections 2022 today. The polling for 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat will take place form 8 am and conclude at 5 pm.
Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 1 polling: AAP's Isudan Gadhvi, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba in fray
AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting from the Khambhalia seat in the Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra region that goes to polls on Thursday. AAP's state unit president Gopal Italia is also contesting from Katargam in Surat.
આજરોજ જામ જોધપુર ખાતે 'આપ' ઉમેદવાર શ્રી હેમંત ભાઈ ખવાના સમર્થનમાં રોડ-શો અને સભામાં હાજરી આપી. pic.twitter.com/stbKtalvkX
— Isudan Gadhvi (@isudan_gadhvi) November 29, 2022
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is also among the prominent candidates in the first phase. She is contesting from Jamnagar (North) on a BJP ticket.
Priceless words from a great human and a great leader. @narendramodi @Rivaba4BJP #BJP pic.twitter.com/pTBvaM0AIH
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 29, 2022
BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi from different seats in Surat and five-time MLA Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (Rural) are also contesting in the first phase of elections.
Sitting Congress MLAs like Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana and Mohammad Javed Pirzada are also among the candidates in the fray in the first phase from seats in the Saurashtra region.
Seven-time MLA and veteran tribal leader Chhotu Vasava is contesting from Jhagadia in Bharuch.
LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election: Voting in 1st phase to be held in 14,382 polling stations
In the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats, the voting will take place in 14,382 polling stations, of which 3,311 are in the urban and 11,071 are in rural areas.
The election body has set up 89 'model polling stations', as many stations are run by differently-abled people, 89 eco-friendly polling stations, and 611 are run by women. There are also 18 polling stations run by the youth.
As many as 34,324 ballot units, an equal number of control units, and 38,749 Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used for the election in the first phase, the release said.
According to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a total of 2,20,288 trained officers and employees will be on duty for the smooth conduct of the election process.
અમે જઈએ છીએ..
તમે કાલે મતદાન કરવા વહેલા આવજો..@ECISVEEP @DDNewsGujarati @PIBAhmedabad #AVSAR #GujaratElections2022 #PollingStation #gujaratassemblypolls #NoVoterToBeleftBehind #EveryVoteCounts #GoVote #EveryVoteMatters pic.twitter.com/Uajji8H1zP
— Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat (@CEOGujarat) November 30, 2022
In the first phase, 27,978 presiding officers and 78,985 polling officers will be on duty.
Gujarat elections: Of 89 seats going to polls in first phase, BJP won 48 in 2017, Congress 40
Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress got 40, and one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP, Congress contesting in all 89 seats, AAP in 88
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are contesting in all 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its candidates in 88 seats.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 57 candidates, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) 14, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has fielded four candidates.
Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to vote in the 1st phase of the Assembly elections. Of these, 5.74 lakh voters are in the 18-19 years age group, and 4,945 are above the age of 99 years.
Glimpses of Polling teams along with election material and EVMs being dispatched to their respective polling stations from Surat for Phase 1 (89 ACs) of #GujaratElections2022 tomorrow. #ECI#ElectionCommissionofIndia #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/5zt6QxC5sl
— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 30, 2022
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Over 700 candidates in fray in first phase of polls
Over 2.39 crore registered voters are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls and will decide the fate of as many as 788 candidates.
LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022
LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022: Gujarat will vote in the first phase of its Assembly elections in 89 seats on Thursday. The voting in 19 districts spread across Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state will be held at 14,382 polling stations. It will start at 8 AM and will conclude at 5 pm.
More Stories