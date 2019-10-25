Haryana assembly election result 2019 and government formation: Latest updates

25 October 2019, 10:44 AM
Meeting underway at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's official residence. Party leader Randeep Surjewala also present.
25 October 2019, 10:43 AM
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala is headed for the meeting with the 10 MLAs. As per reports, BJP is keen on having the JJP onboard and make him an equal stakeholder in the government. However, JJP has maintained that the party will decide after its meeting to extend its support to which party in the state.
25 October 2019, 10:40 AM
Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala expresses confidence of forming government in Haryana. "We have the support of independents, you will know who they are very soon," he said.
25 October 2019, 10:38 AM
Independent MLA from Rania assembly and Om Prakash Chautala's younger brother Ranjit Singh Chautala meets BJP in-charge of Haryana and party General Secretary Anil Jain.
25 October 2019, 10:37 AM
BJP has ratified names of Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis for the post of Chief Ministers in Haryana and Maharashtra.
25 October 2019, 10:36 AM
BJP Parliamentary Board, which met on Thursday evening after the party's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena and its emergence as the single-largest party in Haryana, authorised party chief Amit Shah to make all decisions regarding the two states.
25 October 2019, 10:34 AM
According to Zee News sources, seven Independents have offered their support to BJP to form government in the state.
25 October 2019, 10:34 AM
Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, who won from Sirsa, is expected to meet JP Nadda today. Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda has reportedly offered his support to BJP to form the government in the state.
25 October 2019, 10:34 AM
Former Haryana CM and Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who won Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, is expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi today.
25 October 2019, 10:34 AM
Later in the day, Khattar will be elected as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislative Party, paving way for him to take oath as the new chief minister of the state.
25 October 2019, 10:33 AM
According to Zee News sources, Khattar will hold closed-door consultations with BJP working president JP Nadda and BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain today. He is also expected to meet other senior leaders of the party.
25 October 2019, 10:33 AM
Outgoing Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who regained his constituency Karnal, is expected to arrive at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi around 10 am where he will be received by his party workers.