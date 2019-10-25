Haryana assembly election result 2019 and government formation: Latest updates

The Haryana Assembly poll verdict on Thursday threw up a hung House, with no party reaching the majority figures. Although the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats but fell short of the halfway mark by 5 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, showed significant progress from its performance in the last Assembly elections by winning 31 seats. It had got 15 in the 2014 Assembly polls.

The BJP got 36.49 percent votes, while the Congress bagged 28.08 percent votes.

The nearly year-old Jannayak Janata Dal (JJP) was victorious in 10 constituencies, making it a possible kingmaker, along with 7 Independents. INLD, which ruled the state for four times, managed just 1 seat.

The outcome of the Assembly polls held on October 21 is a setback for the BJP, which had won 47 seats in the last state elections in 2014 and had been expressing confidence about raising its tally beyond 75 this time, using the nationalist pitch of abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and Balakot airstrike.

