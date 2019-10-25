Haryana assembly election result 2019 and government formation: Latest updates

close

The Haryana Assembly poll verdict on Thursday threw up a hung House, with no party reaching the majority figures. Although the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats but fell short of the halfway mark by 5 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, showed significant progress from its performance in the last Assembly elections by winning 31 seats. It had got 15 in the 2014 Assembly polls.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 25, 2019 - 10:44
The BJP got 36.49 percent votes, while the Congress bagged 28.08 percent votes.

The nearly year-old Jannayak Janata Dal (JJP) was victorious in 10 constituencies, making it a possible kingmaker, along with 7 Independents. INLD, which ruled the state for four times, managed just 1 seat.

The outcome of the Assembly polls held on October 21 is a setback for the BJP, which had won 47 seats in the last state elections in 2014 and had been expressing confidence about raising its tally beyond 75 this time, using the nationalist pitch of abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and Balakot airstrike.

Here are the latest updates on Haryana assembly election result and government formation in the state: 

25 October 2019, 10:44 AM

Meeting underway at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's official residence. Party leader Randeep Surjewala also present. 

25 October 2019, 10:43 AM

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala is headed for the meeting with the 10 MLAs. As per reports, BJP is keen on having the JJP onboard and make him an equal stakeholder in the government. However, JJP has maintained that the party will decide after its meeting to extend its support to which party in the state.

25 October 2019, 10:40 AM

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala expresses confidence of forming government in Haryana. "We have the support of independents, you will know who they are very soon," he said. 

25 October 2019, 10:38 AM

Independent MLA from Rania assembly and Om Prakash Chautala's younger brother Ranjit Singh Chautala meets BJP in-charge of Haryana and party General Secretary Anil Jain.

25 October 2019, 10:37 AM

BJP has ratified names of Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis for the post of Chief Ministers in Haryana and Maharashtra.

25 October 2019, 10:36 AM

BJP Parliamentary Board, which met on Thursday evening after the party's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena and its emergence as the single-largest party in Haryana, authorised party chief Amit Shah to make all decisions regarding the two states.

25 October 2019, 10:34 AM

According to Zee News sources, seven Independents have offered their support to BJP to form government in the state. 

25 October 2019, 10:34 AM

Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, who won from Sirsa, is expected to meet JP Nadda today. Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda has reportedly offered his support to BJP to form the government in the state. 

 

25 October 2019, 10:34 AM

Former Haryana CM and Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who won Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, is expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi today. 

25 October 2019, 10:34 AM

Later in the day, Khattar will be elected as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislative Party, paving way for him to take oath as the new chief minister of the state.

25 October 2019, 10:33 AM

According to Zee News sources, Khattar will hold closed-door consultations with BJP working president JP Nadda and BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain today. He is also expected to meet other senior leaders of the party.

25 October 2019, 10:33 AM

Outgoing Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who regained his constituency Karnal, is expected to arrive at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi around 10 am where he will be received by his party workers.

