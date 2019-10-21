Haryana Assembly election: Zee News Maha Exit poll live updates

Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power in Haryana when results for the assembly election in the state will be announced on October 24? Exit polls for the Haryana election may give us an idea about this.

The polling for 90-seat Haryana assembly took place on Monday (October 21). In 2014, the BJP had stormed to power by winning 47 seats, while the Congress had ended at third place with only 15 seats in its kitty.

This time around, it is said that the real fight is between the BJP and the Congress but experts maintain that regional parties like Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) may spring up a surprise or two on October 24 (Thursday) when the results will be announced.

Live TV

Zee News has not done any exit poll of its own and we will provide the results of exit polls conducted by other channels. Get all the latest and live updates of Zee News Maha Exit poll of Haryana to predict the electoral mood in the state.