LIVE Updates | Hubli Dharwad Central Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Siddalingeshgow Da Mahanthavadeyar (JDS) Vs Jagadish Shettar (Congress) Vs Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP)

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result Live: All eyes are set on Karnataka as the counting of votes for the 224-member assembly in Karnataka will begin today, May 13 (Saturday). The counting will begin at 8:00 a.m. in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture of the outcome likely by mid-day. While most of the exit polls have predicted victory for Congress, it would be interesting to see what voters of Karnataka have decided for the next 5 years. Hubli Dharwad Central will witness a fierce battle between Siddalingeshgow da Mahanthavadeyar from JD(S) vs Jagadish Shettar from INC vs Mahesh Tenginakai from BJP. The results for the Hubli constituency will be declared soon.

The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Hubli Dharwad Central comes under the Dharwad district of Karnataka State. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in the Hubli Dharwad Central Assembly Constituency was recorded at 64.14 percent.

In the 2018 election, Dr. Mahesh Nalwad of the Indian National Congress was defeated by Jagadish Shettar of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 21306 votes. Over 5 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Karnataka polls this year.