LIVE: India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark

10 August 2020, 09:50 AM
The result of Tamil Nadu SSLC exam has been declared. Around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exam can check their results through the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in
10 August 2020, 08:14 AM
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark. Infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
Recovery of more than 15 lakh has been made possible because of the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently. Better ambulance services, focus on Standard of Care & use of non-invasive oxygen have given desired results.
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 10, 2020