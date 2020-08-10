हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah' on today in an apparent effort to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' initiative. The event will take place at 3.30 pm on Monday, tweeted the Office of the Defence Minister of India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 10, 2020 - 09:50
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah' on today in an apparent effort to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' initiative. The event will take place at 3.30 pm on Monday, tweeted the Office of the Defence Minister of India.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition of BJP MLA Madan Dilawar challenging the Rajasthan High Court's decision of August 6 in which the HC had refused to stay the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker's decision to approve the merger of 6 BSP MLAs in the state in Congress.

Meanwhile, in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Bihar Police Association has said that Justice is being obstructed. Bihar Police Association president Mrityunjay Kumar Singh in a statement said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, through its party mouthpiece Saamana, has accused the Bihar Police and Centre of hatching a political conspiracy against the Maharashtra government.

Follow live updates on all the major events and breaking news today:

10 August 2020, 09:50 AM

The result of Tamil Nadu SSLC exam has been declared. Around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exam can check their results through the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

10 August 2020, 08:14 AM

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark. Infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

  21,53,010 Confirmed
  43,379 Deaths

  1,96,70,853 Confirmed
  7,27,759 Deaths

