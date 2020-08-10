IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal steps down as JKPM president, likely to re-join administration

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who launched his political party Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) in 2019, on Monday stepped down as the president of the party. He is likely to re-join the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Current Vice President Feroze Peerzada will take charge of the post till formal elections can be held for the post of president, read an official statement.

Faesal had kickstarted his political journey officially by launching his political outfit JKPM on March 17, 2019, nine years after he became the first Kashmiri to top the UPSC civil services exam in 2009.

On Monday, in an online meeting of state executive committee of JKPM, the request of Faesal to be spared from the organisational responsibilities was discussed. A party statement read, "Dr Shah Faesal had informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation. Keeping in view this request, it was decided to accept his request so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses."

The statement further said that "unanimously it was decided to appoint current Vice President Feroze Peerzada as president for the party in the interim till formal elections can be held for the post of president".

The 2010 batch UPSC topper had resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January 2019. After his resignation, the former bureaucrat has been met several youngsters to get their support for his initiative. He had also launched a crowdfunding campaign in January to support his initiative.

As per the vision document of the party, Shah had stated that the outfit will use democratic methods and legislative processes for resolution of all disputes, issues and problems. The vision document also stated that the party shall pursue peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem as per the will and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.