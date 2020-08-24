LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 31-lakh mark; death toll at 57,542

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to quit from her post on Monday (August 24) during meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), sources said. It is to be noted that the CWC is the highest decision-making body in the Congress.

In other news, India has rejected China's proposal that if the Indian Army steps back from the Finger 4 area of ​​Pangong lake, then China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) too will step back the same distance.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader and former finance minister of India Arun Jaitley's first death anniversary today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the leader.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India surge to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths as per the Union Ministry of Health. 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hour.

