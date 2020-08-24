हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 31-lakh mark; death toll at 57,542

Follow news updates here:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 24, 2020 - 09:50
Comments |

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to quit from her post on Monday (August 24) during meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), sources said. It is to be noted that the CWC is the highest decision-making body in the Congress.

 In other news, India has rejected China's proposal that if the Indian Army steps back from the Finger 4 area of ​​Pangong lake, then China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) too will step back the same distance. 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader and former finance minister of India Arun Jaitley's first death anniversary today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the leader.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India surge to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths as per the Union Ministry of Health. 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hour.

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates here:

24 August 2020, 09:47 AM

COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths as per the Union Ministry of Health. 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

24 August 2020, 09:13 AM

Light rain/drizzle would occur over isolated places of South-Delhi, Dadri and Kosali during the next two hours: IMD

24 August 2020, 09:05 AM

Light rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Farukhnagar, Kosli & isolated places of entire Delhi during the next two hours: India Meteorological Department

