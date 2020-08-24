LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 31-lakh mark; death toll at 57,542

24 August 2020, 09:47 AM
COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths as per the Union Ministry of Health. 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours.
24 August 2020, 09:13 AM
Light rain/drizzle would occur over isolated places of South-Delhi, Dadri and Kosali during the next two hours: IMD
24 August 2020, 09:05 AM
Light rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Farukhnagar, Kosli & isolated places of entire Delhi during the next two hours: India Meteorological Department
24.08.2020: 0820 IST: Light rain/ drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Farukhnagar, Kosli & isolated places of Entire Delhi during next two hours.
— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 24, 2020