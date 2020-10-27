LIVE: PM lauds vendors for using digital payment method, ask them to avoid using plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed loans to nearly 300,000 street vendors today at 10.30 am under the PM SVANidhi Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana) via video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, ''I will communicate with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on the street through video conferencing at 10.30 am tomorrow. You will get a chance to know about how the Prime Minister Swanidhi Yojana has given new strength to our comrades.''

Under PM SVANidhi scheme, street vendors can get working capital of up to Rs 10,000 at subsidised rates. During the event PM also interacted with the beneficiaries.

