LIVE: PM lauds vendors for using digital payment method, ask them to avoid using plastic

27 October 2020, 11:32 AM
PM Modi praised vegetable vendor Dalchand from Madhya Pradesh for using the QR code digital platform for receiving payments.
27 October 2020, 11:30 AM
The PM advised one of the vendors to use an earthen pitcher instead of a single-use plastic bottle for drinking water to save the environment.
27 October 2020, 11:29 AM
PM Modi interacted virtually with street vendor Chaganlal and his wife from Sanver in Indore district, Gwalior's Archana Sharma and vegetable vendor Dalchand in Raisen district.
27 October 2020, 11:27 AM
Vendors told PM that the loan disbursed under the PM SVANidhi Scheme was a paperless and hassle free affair. Adding that they used technology and digital payment to maintain cashless transaction and at the same time maintain social distancing.
27 October 2020, 11:26 AM
PM also interacted with Arvind momo seller, Vijay Bahadur chana seller and discussed with them how the PM SVANidhi Scheme has helped them gain livelihood in an honourable manner.
27 October 2020, 11:24 AM
Prime Minister Modi interacted with Priti, a fruit seller from Agra, at this dialogue program. During this time, the PM asked him about the problems he faced during the lockdown and asked him the benefits of the scheme.
27 October 2020, 11:21 AM
Today is an important day for self-reliant India. Today we show how this country copes with the most difficult situations: PM Modi
27 October 2020, 11:20 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a time when street vendors did not used to go inside the bank but today the bank is going to their home. My best wishes to all.
27 October 2020, 11:18 AM
PM Modi lauds bank employees for working hard during the pandemic and helping poor get benefits of government schemes.
27 October 2020, 11:18 AM
27 October 2020, 10:56 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with SVANidhi beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing; CM Yogi Aditynath is also joins him in the event.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with SVANidhi beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing; CM Yogi Aditynath is also present. pic.twitter.com/fQk3ugNVvf
27 October 2020, 10:46 AM
PM to interact through video conference with beneficiaries of loan scheme for street vendors in Uttar Pradesh -Haryana.