LIVE: PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Digital India programme on Thursday (July 1), as the flagship initiative of the government completed six years. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 1, 2021 - 11:42
Comments |
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Digital India programme on Thursday (July 1), as the flagship initiative of the government completed six years, according to an official statement. The digital India initiative was launched with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. 

PM Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, will address the medical fraternity at an event today. The event will be organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).  PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

1 July 2021, 11:42 AM

Delhi's Patiala House Court reserves order on Kashmiri separatist Shabbir Shah's bail in connection with ED case related to terror funding case. (ANI)

1 July 2021, 11:36 AM

PM Narendra Modi interacts with a beneficiary of DIKSHA scheme, Suhani Sahu from Uttar Pradesh, on completion of 6 years of Digital India. PM Modi is interacting with beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India, via video conferencing. 

1 July 2021, 11:08 AM

A delegation of leaders from Ladakh arrives at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

1 July 2021, 10:34 AM

We've lost many healthcare workers to pandemic. On Doctors' Day, WHO salutes these bravehearts, their families & frontline workers. WHO will continue to work with countries to invest in health workforce strengthening: Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region (ANI)

1 July 2021, 10:21 AM

Bombay High Court to pronounce verdict in Gulshan Kumar murder case today. Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-Series was killed on August 12, 1997, in Juhu area of Mumbai. (ANI)

1 July 2021, 09:33 AM

Zydus Cadila applies for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) seeking approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of their DNA vaccine for 12 years & above. The vaccine has completed the third phase of trial. (ANI)

1 July 2021, 09:32 AM

On this Doctors' Day, I salute all members of the medical fraternity for rendering selfless service and working round-the-clock to save others' lives by risking their own: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)

1 July 2021, 09:31 AM

Government panel recommends against allowing Serum Institute of India to conduct phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Covavax COVID-19 vaccine on children of age 2-17 years: Sources

The government panel has asked Serum Institute of India to complete trials of Covavax #COVID19 vaccine on adults first: Sources (ANI)

1 July 2021, 09:29 AM

Tweets (which were not loading earlier on profiles) should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal: Twitter Support 

1 July 2021, 09:29 AM

India reports 48,786 new COVID-19 cases and 61,588 recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the active cases tally to 5,23,257: Union Ministry of Health (ANI)

