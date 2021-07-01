LIVE: PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Digital India programme on Thursday (July 1), as the flagship initiative of the government completed six years, according to an official statement. The digital India initiative was launched with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

PM Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, will address the medical fraternity at an event today. The event will be organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

