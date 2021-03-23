India breaking and latest live news updates Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee, JP Nadda, Assam Assembly Elections, West Bengal Assembly Elections

New Delhi: BJP Chief JP Nadda will release the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam on Tuesday (March 23). Apart from unveiling the party's manifesto in Guwahati at 10 am, he will also hold a roadshow in West Bengal at 3 pm.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Gosaba, West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that the Home Minister will be visiting West Bengal for a public meeting in Gosaba at 12 pm, after which he will be holding a roadshow in Medinipur at 3 pm.

In another update, CM Banerjee will be addressing rallies at Purulia in the Para constituency at 12:30 pm, in Kashipur at 1:30 pm and at 2:30 PM in the Raghunathpur constituency.

