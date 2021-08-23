हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Bihar CM arrives at South Block to meet PM Modi over caste census

VIP's Mukesh Sahani, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders of Bihar arrive at South Block for a meeting with PM Modi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 23, 2021 - 11:04
Comments |
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Bihar leaders, part of the delegation of 11 parties led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met PM over caste-based census on Monday (August 23)

According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, 44,157 recoveries and 389 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

The total cases have reached 3,24,49,306 while the total recoveries stand at 3,16,80,626. There are 3,33,924 active cases and the death toll stands at 4,34,756.

In another update, the mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will be cremated at the Narora Ghat in Bulandshahr on Monday afternoon.

Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam said, "The funeral procession will begin from the stadium at 9 a.m. on Monday. After a brief halt at Atrauli, it will reach Dibai where the last rites will take place around 3 p.m."

23 August 2021, 10:51 AM

IFFCO Chowk flyover closed for traffic (from Delhi towards Gurugram) after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed following damage to the sewer line running below it.

23 August 2021, 10:49 AM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives at South Block to meet PM Narendra Modi over caste census.

Last rites of UP Ex-CM Kalyan Singh to be performed today in Bulandshahr, Amit Shah can also be present