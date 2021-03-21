LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies in West Bengal today

21 March 2021, 11:11 AM
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will address three rallies, as a part of the upcoming assembly elections campaign, in West Bengal today.
TMC leader is likely to address rallies in Kanthi Uttar, Kanthi Dakshin and Nandakumar at 12:00, 1:00 and 2:00 pm respectively.
21 March 2021, 11:07 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 21) will address a public rally in West Bengal's Bankura. The rally is going to be held in Tilabedya Maidan near Bankura University in the poll-bound state. The BJP leader is going to address four rallies in the poll-bound state in the next 10 days.
21 March 2021, 11:06 AM
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also scheduled to unveil its election manifesto at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. The manifesto will be revealed by party leader Amit Shah, who will also be addressing a rally in the state today.
21 March 2021, 10:50 AM
Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party holds protest against Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh
COVID19 restrictions have been imposed in the city amid rising cases.

21 March 2021, 10:49 AM
4.2 magnitude earthquake hit 77km southeast of Mokokchung, Nagaland at 1006 hours: National Center for Seismology
21 March 2021, 10:49 AM
The planned target of operationalising 70,000 Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres by 31st March 2021 has been realised ahead of time. About 41.35 crore people have accessed primary healthcare services at these centres: Government of India
21 March 2021, 10:48 AM
Siliguri: A team of Special Task Force seized 7 kgs of Cocaine, valued around Rs 7 crores and 20,000 Yuba tablets in the Pradhan Nagar area yesterday; Two persons arrested
21 March 2021, 10:47 AM
Madhya Pradesh: One-day lockdown imposed in Jabalpur, due to COVID19 surge
The State government has announced that lockdown will be imposed every Sunday in Indore, Bhopal & Jabalpur until further orders

21 March 2021, 10:47 AM
India reports 43,846 new COVID19 cases, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,15,99,130
Total recoveries: 1,11,30,288
Active cases: 3,09,087
Death toll: 1,59,755
Total vaccination: 4,46,03,841