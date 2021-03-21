हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies in West Bengal today

Last Updated: Sunday, March 21, 2021 - 11:11
Comments |
File Photo

In other developments, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will address three rallies, as a part of the upcoming assembly elections campaign, in West Bengal today. 

For latest updates stay tuned with Zee News!

21 March 2021, 11:11 AM

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will address three rallies, as a part of the upcoming assembly elections campaign, in West Bengal today. 

TMC leader is likely to address rallies in Kanthi Uttar, Kanthi Dakshin and Nandakumar at 12:00, 1:00 and 2:00 pm respectively. 

 

21 March 2021, 11:07 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 21) will address a public rally in West Bengal's Bankura. The rally is going to be held in Tilabedya Maidan near Bankura University in the poll-bound state. The BJP leader is going to address four rallies in the poll-bound state in the next 10 days.

21 March 2021, 11:06 AM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also scheduled to unveil its election manifesto at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. The manifesto will be revealed by party leader Amit Shah, who will also be addressing a rally in the state today.

21 March 2021, 10:50 AM

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party holds protest against Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

21 March 2021, 10:49 AM

4.2 magnitude earthquake hit 77km southeast of Mokokchung, Nagaland at 1006 hours: National Center for Seismology

21 March 2021, 10:49 AM

The planned target of operationalising 70,000 Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres by 31st March 2021 has been realised ahead of time. About 41.35 crore people have accessed primary healthcare services at these centres: Government of India

21 March 2021, 10:48 AM

Siliguri: A team of Special Task Force seized 7 kgs of Cocaine, valued around Rs 7 crores and 20,000 Yuba tablets in the Pradhan Nagar area yesterday; Two persons arrested

21 March 2021, 10:47 AM

21 March 2021, 10:47 AM

India reports 43,846 new COVID19 cases, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,15,99,130

Total recoveries: 1,11,30,288

Active cases: 3,09,087

Death toll: 1,59,755

Total vaccination: 4,46,03,841

