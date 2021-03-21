LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies in West Bengal today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 21) will address a public rally in West Bengal's Bankura. The rally is going to be held in Tilabedya Maidan near Bankura University in the poll-bound state. The BJP leader is going to address four rallies in the poll-bound state in the next 10 days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also scheduled to unveil its election manifesto on Sunday. The manifesto will be revealed by party leader Amit Shah, who will also be addressing a rally in the state today.

In other developments, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will address three rallies, as a part of the upcoming assembly elections campaign, in West Bengal today.

Additionally, India in the past 24 hours recorded 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The sudden recent surge in coronavirus cases has taken the country's active count to more than 3 lakh. There were also 22,956 COVID-19 recoveries and 197 deaths on Saturday.

As per the official data, India has witnessed a total of 1,15,99,130 infections, of which, 3,09,087 are still active. More than 1.1 crore people have recovered, whereas, over 1.59 have succumbed to the virus. The fresh surge is reportedly the highest in 112 days.

For latest updates stay tuned with Zee News!