LIVE: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

3 August 2021, 09:21 AM
Uttarakhand: CBI Dehradun unit registers a case following the High Court's order, into the death of an inmate at Haldwani jail on 6th March. Four guards of the jail have been named as accused. The matter is being investigated.
3 August 2021, 09:20 AM
Bandipora Encounter: One unidentified terrorist killed. Search is going on. Details awaited.
3 August 2021, 09:20 AM
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Central Govt's three farm laws.
3 August 2021, 09:19 AM
Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Assam -Mizoram border clash.
3 August 2021, 09:19 AM
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Central Govt's three farm laws.
3 August 2021, 09:18 AM
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
3 August 2021, 09:18 AM
An encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police.