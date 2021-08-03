हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

An encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - 09:21
File photo

New Delhi: An encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday (August 3).

Police and security forces are on the job, added the Kashmir Zone Police. "Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

In another update, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of alleged rape and killing of a minor girl in Delhi`s Nangal area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat today. The Prime Minister is scheduled to start the discussion from 12:30 pm onwards through video conferencing.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee News!

3 August 2021, 09:21 AM

Uttarakhand: CBI Dehradun unit registers a case following the High Court's order, into the death of an inmate at Haldwani jail on 6th March. Four guards of the jail have been named as accused. The matter is being investigated.

3 August 2021, 09:20 AM

Bandipora Encounter: One unidentified terrorist killed. Search is going on. Details awaited.

 

3 August 2021, 09:20 AM

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Central Govt's three farm laws.

3 August 2021, 09:19 AM

Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Assam -Mizoram border clash.

3 August 2021, 09:19 AM

3 August 2021, 09:18 AM

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.

3 August 2021, 09:18 AM

An encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police.

