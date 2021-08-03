LIVE: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

New Delhi: An encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday (August 3).

Police and security forces are on the job, added the Kashmir Zone Police. "Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

In another update, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of alleged rape and killing of a minor girl in Delhi`s Nangal area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat today. The Prime Minister is scheduled to start the discussion from 12:30 pm onwards through video conferencing.

