India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, April 23: US reports 1,738 deaths in 24 hours, over 1.83 lakh fatalities worldwide

As India continues its struggles against the coronavirus, the total number of cases surge to 20,471 with 652 dead, as on Wednesday evening. As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,486 news cases and atleast 49 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 26 lakh people and killed around 1.83 lakh people. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University as of 6.30 am on Thursday, the global pandemic has infected approximately 26,24,846 people and has taken more than 1,83,120 lives.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet in a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an ordinance to end violence against doctors and health workers with an amendment to Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. According to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, the ordinance has been brought as "Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks." The ordinance has been implemented across India.

Stay tuned with Zee News as we bring you the lastest updates: