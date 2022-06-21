JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Science result 2022 OUT at jacresults.com
JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Science result 2022 declared at jacresults.com. Jharkhand Academic Council release the JAC 10th result 2022 and 12th science result today at 2:30 PM. Students can check the JAC Class 10, 12 result online on jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2022. They need to enter the roll code and roll number to check the Class 12th science and Jharkhand 10th result 2022. Students can check the JAC Class 10, 12 result online on jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2022. They need to enter the roll code and roll number to check the Class 12th science and Jharkhand 10th result 2022.
Last year, the overall passing percentage was 95.93 per cent. In 2020, Kodarma was the best-performing area with 83.64 per cent, while Pakur was the worst-performing region with 63.99 per cent.
JAC 12th Science results 2022: Keep admit cards ready
Keep your board exam admit cards ready. You will need to use roll number and date of birth to check scores.
Jharkhand 10th Result 2022: Errors In Marksheet
If any error on the JAC 10th mark sheet is spotted, students should contact their schools immediately and inform the authorities about it.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022: Credentials Required
JAC 10th result 2022 Jharkhand board link will be made active at 2:30 pm at www jac nic in 12th result 2022. Students will be required to enter their roll code and number to access Class 10 matric jharresults nic in 2022.
Jharkhand board result 2022: JAC 10th result stats
This year, around 3,99,010 students registered for the JAC board 10th exams 2022, the exams were conducted in 1256 centres across the state. The Jharkhand board 10th result 2022 will be declared today at 2:30 PM.
JAC Jharkhand gov in 12th result 2022: Passing criteria of Jharkhand 12th science result
Students need to score at least 33% marks in every subject in order to get passed in Jharkhand 12th Science exam 2022. The ones who are unable to score 33% marks can appear for the compartment exam.
JAC 12th result 2022 science: How to check www. jac results.com 2022 Class 12
- Visit the Jharkhand board result website, jharresults.nic.in result 2022.
- Click on the JAC board result link.
- Login with roll number and other required details.
- Submit and download JAC Class 12th result 2022
