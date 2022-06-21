NewsIndia
JAC 12TH RESULT 2022

JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Science result 2022 OUT at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Science result 2022 declared at jacresults.com

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Science result 2022 OUT at jacresults.com
JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Science result 2022 declared at jacresults.com. Jharkhand Academic Council release the JAC 10th result 2022 and 12th science result today at 2:30 PM. Students can check the JAC Class 10, 12 result online on jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2022. They need to enter the roll code and roll number to check the Class 12th science and Jharkhand 10th result 2022. Students can check the JAC Class 10, 12 result online on jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2022. They need to enter the roll code and roll number to check the Class 12th science and Jharkhand 10th result 2022.

Last year, the overall passing percentage was 95.93 per cent. In 2020, Kodarma was the best-performing area with 83.64 per cent, while Pakur was the worst-performing region with 63.99 per cent. 

Stay Tuned To Zee News for Latest And LIVE updates on  JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022

Check JAC 12th Result 2022 / JAC 12th Science Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board12th Science Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Declared at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

21 June 2022
14:39 PM

JAC 12th Science results 2022: Keep admit cards ready

Keep your board exam admit cards ready. You will need to use roll number and date of birth to check scores. 

14:34 PM

Jharkhand Board Result: Science result soon

The JAC 12th Science result 2022 will be available soon at jacresults.nic.in. For updates stay tuned.

14:19 PM

Jharkhand 10th Result 2022: Errors In Marksheet

If any error on the JAC 10th mark sheet is spotted, students should contact their schools immediately and inform the authorities about it. 

14:18 PM

JAC Science 12th Exam 2022 Direct Link

The JAC 12th Science result 2022 direct link will be available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, and jac.nic.in. The JAC 12th result 2022 science check link will be made active at 2:30 pm.

14:16 PM

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022: Credentials Required

JAC 10th result 2022 Jharkhand board link will be made active at 2:30 pm at www jac nic in 12th result 2022. Students will be required to enter their roll code and number to access Class 10 matric jharresults nic in 2022.

12:47 PM

Jharkhand board result 2022: JAC 10th result stats

This year, around 3,99,010 students registered for the JAC board 10th exams 2022, the exams were conducted in 1256 centres across the state. The Jharkhand board 10th result 2022 will be declared today at 2:30 PM.

12:46 PM

JAC Jharkhand gov in 12th result 2022: Passing criteria of Jharkhand 12th science result

Students need to score at least 33% marks in every subject in order to get passed in Jharkhand 12th Science exam 2022. The ones who are unable to score 33% marks can appear for the compartment exam.

12:44 PM

JAC 12th result 2022 science: How to check www. jac results.com 2022 Class 12

- Visit the Jharkhand board result website, jharresults.nic.in result 2022.
- Click on the JAC board result link.
- Login with roll number and other required details.
- Submit and download JAC Class 12th result 2022

12:42 PM

Jharkhand board 10th result: jac jharkhand gov in 10th result 2022 link

The direct link to check JAC 10th result 2022 will be avaialble at 2:30 PM on Jharkhand academic council Ranchi 10th result 2022 official website, jacresults.com 10th 2022.

JAC 12th Result 2022jharkhand 10th ResultJharkhand Board 12th ResultJAC Jharkhand Board 10th And12th Result 2022Jharkhand Board Result 2022State Board Result

