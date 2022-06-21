JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Science result 2022 declared at jacresults.com. Jharkhand Academic Council release the JAC 10th result 2022 and 12th science result today at 2:30 PM. Students can check the JAC Class 10, 12 result online on jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2022. They need to enter the roll code and roll number to check the Class 12th science and Jharkhand 10th result 2022. Students can check the JAC Class 10, 12 result online on jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2022. They need to enter the roll code and roll number to check the Class 12th science and Jharkhand 10th result 2022.

Last year, the overall passing percentage was 95.93 per cent. In 2020, Kodarma was the best-performing area with 83.64 per cent, while Pakur was the worst-performing region with 63.99 per cent.

Stay Tuned To Zee News for Latest And LIVE updates on JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022

Check JAC 12th Result 2022 / JAC 12th Science Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board12th Science Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Declared at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in