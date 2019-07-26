Operation Vijay anniversary live updates: President Kovind to visit Kargil War Memorial in J&K's Dras

26 July 2019, 08:40 AM
Trip down the memory lane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers, "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable."
During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers.
This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh.
The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019
कारगिल विजय दिवस पर मां भारती के सभी वीर सपूतों का मैं हृदय से वंदन करता हूं। यह दिवस हमें अपने सैनिकों के साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण की याद दिलाता है। इस अवसर पर उन पराक्रमी योद्धाओं को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि, जिन्होंने मातृभूमि की रक्षा में अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर दिया। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/f7cpUFLO9o
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019
26 July 2019, 08:22 AM
"#KargilVijayDiwas : Let's pay homage to the Kargil martyrs & salute the courage, valour & sacrifice of our bravehearts. Let's remember the supreme sacrifice made by brave soldiers of India, to uphold & safeguard the integrity of the NATION. #20YearsOfKargilVijay #JaiHind," tweets the Indian Air Force.
#KargilVijayDiwas : Let's pay homage to the Kargil martyrs & salute the courage, valour & sacrifice of our bravehearts.
Let's remember the supreme sacrifice made by brave soldiers of India, to uphold & safeguard the integrity of the NATION.#20YearsOfKargilVijay #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/Xv5B9bX4cD
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 26, 2019
26 July 2019, 08:17 AM
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my respects to the brave soldiers of Indian Army who made ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to protect our nation. I salute all the heroes of the Kargil war and Operation Vijay who secured a valiant victory on July 26, 1999. #KargilVijayDiwas," tweets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my respects to the brave soldiers of Indian Army who made ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to protect our nation. I salute all the heroes of the Kargil war and Operation Vijay who secured a valiant victory on July 26, 1999. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/996Vge002j
— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2019
26 July 2019, 07:16 AM
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind!" tweeted President Kovind.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999.
We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned.
Jai Hind! #PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2019
‘कारगिल विजय दिवस’, हमारे कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र के लिए 1999 में कारगिल की चोटियों पर अपने सशस्त्र बलों की वीरता का स्मरण करने का दिन है।
हम इस अवसर पर, भारत की रक्षा करने वाले योद्धाओं के धैर्य व शौर्य को नमन करते हैं।
हम सभी शहीदों के प्रति आजीवन ऋणी रहेंगे।
जय हिन्द!
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2019
26 July 2019, 07:14 AM
Kargil war, from May 3 to July 26, 2019, took place after Pakistani troops were detected on top of the Kargil ridges. Pakistan had started planning the attack in 1998 itself.
READ: What happened 20 years ago in the 1999 Indo-Pakistan war
26 July 2019, 07:09 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Jammu and Kashmir, on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. He will pay homage to soldiers and officers of the Indian Army who were martyred in the Kargil conflict of 1999.