Operation Vijay anniversary live updates: President Kovind to visit Kargil War Memorial in J&K's Dras

India is observing the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 26, 2019 - 08:40
India is observing the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday (July 26). This day commemorates the sacrifices of our heroes who laid down their lives during the Kargil conflict which took place between from May 3 to July 26, 1999.

A large number of events have been planned across the country to mark the 20th anniversary of victory in Operation Vijay. Stay with us for live updates:

26 July 2019, 08:40 AM

Trip down the memory lane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers, "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable."

 

26 July 2019, 08:22 AM

"#KargilVijayDiwas : Let's pay homage to the Kargil martyrs & salute the courage, valour & sacrifice of our bravehearts. Let's remember the supreme sacrifice made by brave soldiers of India, to uphold & safeguard the integrity of the NATION. #20YearsOfKargilVijay #JaiHind," tweets the Indian Air Force.

 

26 July 2019, 08:17 AM

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my respects to the brave soldiers of Indian Army who made ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to protect our nation. I salute all the heroes of the Kargil war and Operation Vijay who secured a valiant victory on July 26, 1999. #KargilVijayDiwas," tweets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

26 July 2019, 07:16 AM

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind!" tweeted President Kovind.

 

26 July 2019, 07:14 AM

Kargil war, from May 3 to July 26, 2019, took place after Pakistani troops were detected on top of the Kargil ridges. Pakistan had started planning the attack in 1998 itself. 

READ: What happened 20 years ago in the 1999 Indo-Pakistan war

26 July 2019, 07:09 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Jammu and Kashmir, on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. He will pay homage to soldiers and officers of the Indian Army who were martyred in the Kargil conflict of 1999. 

