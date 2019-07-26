Operation Vijay anniversary live updates: President Kovind to visit Kargil War Memorial in J&K's Dras

India is observing the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday (July 26). This day commemorates the sacrifices of our heroes who laid down their lives during the Kargil conflict which took place between from May 3 to July 26, 1999.

A large number of events have been planned across the country to mark the 20th anniversary of victory in Operation Vijay. Stay with us for live updates: