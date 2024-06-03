LIVE Updates | Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Will BJP Benefit In CPI(M)'s Fierce Battle With Congress?

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: All eyes are on Rahul Gandhi as the Congress top leader is confident of a second term from Wayanad. Another significant contest is in Thiruvananthapuram, where Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is fighting against BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Kerala has consistently supported Congress in Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, the INC secured the majority of the state's seats, while the NDA did not win any. In the state, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI(M) are in fierce competition.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are crucial for both Kerala's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Congress (INC). With 20 Lok Sabha constituencies at stake, Kerala went to the polls on April 26, recording a voter turnout of 70.35%, a decrease from 77.84% in 2019.