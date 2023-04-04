Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 04-04-2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 2.55 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 04-04-2023: On Tuesday,April 04, 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Lottery lucky draw results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency today at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.
LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY 04-04-2023: On Tuesday, April 04, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-359 Lucky Draw Results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency. Government representatives organise this everyday event, which starts at 2.55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The impressive amount of Rs 75 lakh will be awarded to the winner of the top prize, while Rs 10 lakh will be given to the runner-up and Rs 5000 will be awarded to the third-place finisher. For the benefit of the players, it is crucial to know that independent judges carefully monitor the Kerala Lottery game. Look over the complete list of winning digits provided below.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-359 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-358 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 200
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates April 04, 2023: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-359 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-359 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.
