LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (TODAY) 05-09-2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-379 Tuesday 3 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 05-09-2023 Live: On Tuesday, September 05, 2023 Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-379 Lottery lucky draw results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency today at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 05-09-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-379" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 05, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-379" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-379 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-379 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Today September 05-09-2023 Live Updates: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-379 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-379 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.