LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result (TODAY) 03-09-2023: AKSHAYA AK-615 Sunday 3 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Today- Check Full Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY SUNDAY RESULT TODAY 03-09-2023 Live: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala Lottery "AKSHAYA" Lucky Draw Result. Each Sunday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "AKSHAYA 615" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Kerala Lottery "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 03-09-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the Kerala lottery "AKSHAYA AK-615" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 03, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Kerala lottery "AKSHAYA AK-615" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-615 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-615 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Result 03-09-2023 September Live: Akshaya AK- 615 Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Akshaya AK 615 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Akshaya AK 615 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.