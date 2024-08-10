LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 10.08.2024: Karunya KR-666 Saturday Lucky Draw Result To Be Our At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, Ticket Numbers
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 10-08-2024 LIVE: The KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the seven weekly draws held every Saturday at 3 PM. The Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery, identified by its code "KR," includes both the draw number and the code. The top prize winner in this lucky draw will receive a bumper prize of 80 lakh rupees. Scroll down to view the complete list of winners for Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-666'.
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 10-08-2024 Live: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the "KARUNYA KR-666" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. The draw for the Kerala Lottery Result 2024, featuring "KARUNYA KR-666," will take place today, August 10, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries department issues the lottery in 12 series, which may vary. This week, 108 lakh tickets were available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive a bumper prize of 80 lakh rupees. For those awaiting today's draw, you can check the KARUNYA KR-666 outcome for August 10, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this zee news english website to ensure you don't miss the live Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-666 Results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 10-08-2024 August: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-666 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 10-08-2024 AUGUST TODAY: KARUNYA KR-666 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result 10-08-2024 Aug Live: Karunya KR- 666 Saturday Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Karunya KR- 666 is going to draw today, Saturday. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Karunya KR- 666 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.